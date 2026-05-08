New Statiegeld campaign offers chance to win cash prizes
In an effort to boost the return rate of bottles and cans, Statiegeld Nederland has launched a reward campaign. Anyone who returns their deposit packaging has a chance to win a cash prize of up to 400 euros in a weekly draw.
Extra cash prizes when returning bottles and cans
From May 11, 2026, Statiegeld Nederland will be running a reward campaign across the Netherlands. When a consumer returns their plastic bottles or cans to a deposit return machine, they will not only receive their deposit money (statiegeld) back, but they will also receive a ticket that enters them into a draw to win an extra cash prize of up to 400 euros.
For every 15 cents worth of bottles and cans returned, the consumer will receive one ticket into the draw for a cash prize. The deposit is currently 15 cents for a small plastic bottle and metal drink cans, and 25 cents for larger plastic bottles.
According to a press release by parent company Verpact, the promotion will apply at 1.000 deposit machines outside of supermarkets that pay out digitally via the Dutch payment app Tikkie. It will run for 10 weeks, participation is free, and anyone aged 18 or over can take part.
The winners will be announced every Tuesday in the Tikkie app. Participating drop-off points can be found on the location finder on the Tikkie app.
Statiegeld campaign to encourage more packaging returns
In 2022 and 2023, 133 million euros worth of statiegeld deposits were not returned. Just 77 percent of bottles and cans were returned in 2024, falling short of the 90 percent return target.
Last year, the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) wanted Verpact to double the statiegeld amount from 15 cents per bottle to 30 cents to encourage consumers to return their bottles. This was quickly shot down, with Verpact claiming it needs to be made easier to return packaging rather than with a greater monetary reward.
The introduction of the cash prizes is one of many initiatives to improve returns by 2027. In total, 100.000 euros has been allocated towards the prize money. It is set to be divided over 150 separate weekly prizes ranging from 30 euros to 400 euros.
“With this reward campaign, we are taking the next step in making it easier and more attractive to return deposit packaging outside the supermarket,” says Jeroen Hillen of Statiegeld Nederland. “By immediately rewarding the moment of return and making it easier via Tikkie, we help turn returning into a habit.”