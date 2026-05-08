New Statiegeld campaign offers chance to win cash prizes

In an effort to boost the return rate of bottles and cans, Statiegeld Nederland has launched a reward campaign. Anyone who returns their deposit packaging has a chance to win a cash prize of up to 400 euros in a weekly draw.

Extra cash prizes when returning bottles and cans

From May 11, 2026, Statiegeld Nederland will be running a reward campaign across the Netherlands. When a consumer returns their plastic bottles or cans to a deposit return machine, they will not only receive their deposit money (statiegeld) back, but they will also receive a ticket that enters them into a draw to win an extra cash prize of up to 400 euros.

For every 15 cents worth of bottles and cans returned, the consumer will receive one ticket into the draw for a cash prize. The deposit is currently 15 cents for a small plastic bottle and metal drink cans, and 25 cents for larger plastic bottles.

According to a press release by parent company Verpact, the promotion will apply at 1.000 deposit machines outside of supermarkets that pay out digitally via the Dutch payment app Tikkie. It will run for 10 weeks, participation is free, and anyone aged 18 or over can take part.