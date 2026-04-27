Bin designed by Amsterdam students to separate statiegeld deposits goes viral

Video of special deposit bin goes viral

The Amsterdam students made a video about their creation and it quickly attracted the attention of viewers. \\\"And then we got 2,7 million views within 24 hours,\\\" Mike says. \\\"Never expected to get so many views with a trash can, but we did it anyway.\\\"

The video also got the attention of Amsterdam’s Alderman for Waste and Cleaning Hester van Buren. “We greatly appreciate this initiative. Commitment to a clean city is always welcome,” said Van Buren.

However, the design won’t be used in the Dutch capital because the city is already working towards introducing its own model similar to the one the students developed. The students were also invited to visit the Amsterdam stadhuis (city hall).