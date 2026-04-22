Mass claim launched against Odido sees 200.000 supporters on first day

Consumers United in Court (CUIC) has launched a mass claim against Dutch internet provider Odido after the data of 6,2 million users was leaked in a massive cyberattack. In just the first day, 200.000 victims already joined the claim.

Thousands join mass claim against Odido

In February, telecom company Odido was targeted in a cyberattack that allowed hackers to access the data of 6,2 million account holders. The stolen data, including customers’ full names, addresses, phone numbers, IBAN (bank account number) and more, was then leaked onto the dark web when Odido refused to pay the ransom.

On Monday, April 20, CUIC launched a lawsuit against Odido in which victims of the data breach can register to support the mass claim. “By participating, you support our fight for compensation, better privacy security, and full disclosure,” the foundation writes about the lawsuit.

More than 200.000 people joined the mass claim on the first day alone. "We had to blink a few times when we logged into our dashboard," the initiators told AD on Tuesday. CUIC is demanding financial compensation for current and former customers of the internet provider who were affected by the data leak.