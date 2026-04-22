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Mass claim launched against Odido sees 200.000 supporters on first day

Mass claim launched against Odido sees 200.000 supporters on first day

By Simone Jacobs

Consumers United in Court (CUIC) has launched a mass claim against Dutch internet provider Odido after the data of 6,2 million users was leaked in a massive cyberattack. In just the first day, 200.000 victims already joined the claim.

Thousands join mass claim against Odido

In February, telecom company Odido was targeted in a cyberattack that allowed hackers to access the data of 6,2 million account holders. The stolen data, including customers’ full names, addresses, phone numbers, IBAN (bank account number) and more, was then leaked onto the dark web when Odido refused to pay the ransom.

On Monday, April 20, CUIC launched a lawsuit against Odido in which victims of the data breach can register to support the mass claim. “By participating, you support our fight for compensation, better privacy security, and full disclosure,” the foundation writes about the lawsuit.

More than 200.000 people joined the mass claim on the first day alone. "We had to blink a few times when we logged into our dashboard," the initiators told AD on Tuesday. CUIC is demanding financial compensation for current and former customers of the internet provider who were affected by the data leak.

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Odido handled data “negligently”

“In the case of Odido, it is clear that the telecom company has been negligent on multiple points. For instance, far too much data was stored for far too long a period,” writes CUIC. After the cyberattack, it was revealed that Odido still had the data of former customers from years before, which was also stolen. 

The foundation also points out that before the data leak, Odido had ignored multiple warnings from software company Salesforce that its systems were insecure. With the claim, CUIC wants to get compensation for victims but also set an example for all companies, reminding them to protect users’ privacy. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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