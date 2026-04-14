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Booking.com and Basic-Fit latest victims of hackers in the Netherlands

Booking.com and Basic-Fit latest victims of hackers in the Netherlands

By Simone Jacobs

The data of customers at Dutch companies Booking.com and Basic-Fit has been leaked in recent cyberattacks. Residents who use the services of these companies are warned to be alert for phishing attempts. 

Dutch consumers affected by data leak at Booking.com and Basic-Fit

On Sunday, April 12, a number of Booking.com users were notified about a possible data leak on the global hotel reservation site. “Unauthorised third parties” are believed to have gained access to booking details, names, email addresses, physical addresses and “phone numbers linked to the booking and all other information you may have shared with the accommodation”.

According to Booking.com, the problem is now under control, and the affected users have been informed. The company has not revealed details about when the hack occurred or how many of the site’s users have been affected.

Basic-Fit has also been impacted by hackers this week. The data of some 200.000 Basic-Fit members in the Netherlands and a total of one million members throughout Europe was stolen before the gym franchise was able to detect and stop a cyberattack, reports NOS. Basic-Fit operates more than 2.000 gyms in 12 different countries. Leaked data includes membership information, names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and bank details.

Warning against phishing scams after data leak

Both companies have advised their customers to take precautions against phishing. According to RTL Nieuws, Booking.com urged its users to “set up security protocols (such as an antivirus program) on your devices to protect yourself against phishing”, while also warning against suspicious emails or phone calls.

The gym franchise has issued similar warnings, reminding customers not to share sensitive information or make payments in response to emails or calls. “Never respond to emails or phone calls in which you are asked to enter or share sensitive information, such as passwords," Basic-Fit advises.

Earlier this year, Odido was hit by a major cyberattack where the data of 6,2 million of its customers was leaked. This was one of the largest data leaks in the Netherlands.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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