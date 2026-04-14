Booking.com and Basic-Fit latest victims of hackers in the Netherlands

The data of customers at Dutch companies Booking.com and Basic-Fit has been leaked in recent cyberattacks. Residents who use the services of these companies are warned to be alert for phishing attempts.

Dutch consumers affected by data leak at Booking.com and Basic-Fit

On Sunday, April 12, a number of Booking.com users were notified about a possible data leak on the global hotel reservation site. “Unauthorised third parties” are believed to have gained access to booking details, names, email addresses, physical addresses and “phone numbers linked to the booking and all other information you may have shared with the accommodation”.

According to Booking.com, the problem is now under control, and the affected users have been informed. The company has not revealed details about when the hack occurred or how many of the site’s users have been affected.

Basic-Fit has also been impacted by hackers this week. The data of some 200.000 Basic-Fit members in the Netherlands and a total of one million members throughout Europe was stolen before the gym franchise was able to detect and stop a cyberattack, reports NOS. Basic-Fit operates more than 2.000 gyms in 12 different countries. Leaked data includes membership information, names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and bank details.