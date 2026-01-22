Nationwide fireworks ban in the Netherlands to have exceptions for clubs

The Dutch government has announced that when the nationwide fireworks ban is implemented, organised groups will be allowed to apply for exemption in their cities. Municipalities have expressed concerns about this, stating that enforcement will be almost impossible.

Groups can get permission to set off fireworks in the Netherlands

Early last year, the government approved a motion for a nationwide fireworks ban. Now, it has been confirmed that while the ban will go ahead, clubs, neighbourhood associations and other organised groups in the Netherlands will be able to apply for an exemption to the fireworks ban, reports NOS.

According to the outgoing State Secretary Thierry Aartsen, the municipalities themselves will be responsible for approving permits. “A few national conditions will apply; otherwise, we want to leave it as much as possible to the municipalities themselves," said Aartsen.

A maximum of eight people in a group can apply per permit, and they must be at least 16 years old with at least two adults present. A group may not set off more than 200 kilos of F2 fireworks and none of the members must be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Additionally, the fireworks must be set off outdoors at a site that is easily accessible to emergency services.