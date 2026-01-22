Nationwide fireworks ban in the Netherlands to have exceptions for clubs
The Dutch government has announced that when the nationwide fireworks ban is implemented, organised groups will be allowed to apply for exemption in their cities. Municipalities have expressed concerns about this, stating that enforcement will be almost impossible.
Groups can get permission to set off fireworks in the Netherlands
Early last year, the government approved a motion for a nationwide fireworks ban. Now, it has been confirmed that while the ban will go ahead, clubs, neighbourhood associations and other organised groups in the Netherlands will be able to apply for an exemption to the fireworks ban, reports NOS.
According to the outgoing State Secretary Thierry Aartsen, the municipalities themselves will be responsible for approving permits. “A few national conditions will apply; otherwise, we want to leave it as much as possible to the municipalities themselves," said Aartsen.
A maximum of eight people in a group can apply per permit, and they must be at least 16 years old with at least two adults present. A group may not set off more than 200 kilos of F2 fireworks and none of the members must be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Additionally, the fireworks must be set off outdoors at a site that is easily accessible to emergency services.
Dutch mayors concerned about enforcement of fireworks clubs
The Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) has doubts about the feasibility of exemptions. "This means municipalities - and specifically mayors - will now face a tremendous amount of pressure," VNG fireworks portfolio holder and Oosterhout mayor Gerdo van Grootheest told RTL Nieuws.
Not only will it be more work for the cities’ mayors who have to look at every permit application, but it will also put pressure on municipal inspectors who will be responsible for ensuring people comply with the permit, as well as the police and other emergency services. Many municipalities that have had local fireworks bans in place in previous years, such as Amsterdam and Utrecht, already struggle with enforcement.
Emergency rooms in the Netherlands saw a spike in the number of fireworks injuries over the New Year and millions of euros of damages to private property were reported, as many residents went all out for the last year they could buy and set off their own fireworks.
The mayors of Nijmegen and Haarlem expect this will push the nationwide ban towards finalisation before the New Year’s celebrations at the end of this year. "Perhaps it's cynical, but that's the upside of the recent, intense New Year's Eve celebrations. People who weren't in favour of a ban now want one," Nijmegen mayor Hubert Bruls told NOS.
A compensation scheme for fireworks retailers in the Netherlands also needs to be finalised before the ban is implemented. The industry usually brings in around 129 million euros per year, and with an incoming ban, several businesses could go bankrupt.