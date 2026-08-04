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Dutch public transport to be disrupted by 24-hour strike on September 9

Dutch public transport to be disrupted by 24-hour strike on September 9

Image credit: Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

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A 24-hour public transport strike is set to take place across the Netherlands on Wednesday, September 9. Dutch trade unions are demanding that the government scrap cuts to social security.

All-day public transport strike to impact Dutch travellers

Dutch trade union FNV has announced a nationwide pubic transport strike for September 9. Trains, buses, trams and metros across the Netherlands will not run for the entire day as public transport employees down tools.

“We realise that a 24-hour strike causes disruption. We sincerely find that regrettable,” said the union in a press release. “However, the consequences of dismantling our social security system are much greater and last much longer.” 

Public transport previously came to a standstill for a few hours in June, acting as a warning to the government to take plans to cut social security off the table. At the time, the unions threatened more strikes if nothing had changed after the summer

Why are public transport workers striking?

In the coalition agreement, the minority cabinet included plans to reduce unemployment benefits (WW) and disability benefits (WIA). There were also plans to increase the state pension age more quickly, but these have since been scrapped after pressure from trade unions.

While the government has altered some plans and promised to “potentially” reduce the cuts, the unions will not be satisfied until the social security reforms, which would generate more than 6,5 billion euros for the state coffers, are completely off the table. 

"The plans undermine the livelihoods of millions of workers and their families," FNV board member Henri Janssen told NU.nl. "And, in fact, therefore, of our travellers as well. Because every worker can face illness, disability, or involuntary unemployment. In that case, you must be able to count on a decent social safety net."

Public transport will not be the only sector taking part in industrial action; strikes are also set to impact ports, waste processing, cleaning and the metal industry, among others. “Together, we show: this is not a struggle of one sector. This is about the future of the Dutch workforce,” wrote FNV.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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