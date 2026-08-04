Dutch public transport to be disrupted by 24-hour strike on September 9

A 24-hour public transport strike is set to take place across the Netherlands on Wednesday, September 9. Dutch trade unions are demanding that the government scrap cuts to social security.

All-day public transport strike to impact Dutch travellers

Dutch trade union FNV has announced a nationwide pubic transport strike for September 9. Trains, buses, trams and metros across the Netherlands will not run for the entire day as public transport employees down tools.

“We realise that a 24-hour strike causes disruption. We sincerely find that regrettable,” said the union in a press release. “However, the consequences of dismantling our social security system are much greater and last much longer.”

Public transport previously came to a standstill for a few hours in June, acting as a warning to the government to take plans to cut social security off the table. At the time, the unions threatened more strikes if nothing had changed after the summer.