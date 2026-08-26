NS introduces discount for quieter trains during rush hour
See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results
Add IamExpat to Google News
Dutch rail company NS has introduced a discount for passengers who choose quieter trains during peak-hour travel. With this discount, travellers will be able to save an average of 30 percent on train tickets.
Cheaper tickets for quieter Dutch trains
As of Tuesday, August 25, NS has offered discounts for travellers who avoid packed trains during rush hour. The rail company introduced the initiative just in time for the September rush, when trains in the Netherlands become overcrowded as university students start lectures and workers return to the office after the summer holidays.
NS has offered PrijsTijd Deals since 2024, which can save passengers up to 60 percent on train tickets when using the train during off-peak hours. Now, the rail company will also offer discounts via PrijsTijd Deals for trains on the fringes of rush hour. This means taking a train a bit before or after the busiest trains will save travellers money.
According to NU.nl, the discount passengers will receive for travelling during quieter periods during peak travel times will average around 30 percent. However, it is important to note that a train ticket must be purchased at least one day in advance to receive the discount.
NS prepares for busier trains
Tuesday and Thursday mornings are particularly busy for NS, with many passengers struggling to find seats. “Just like power grid operators, for example, NS suffers from peak load. But if a small percentage of travellers choose a less crowded alternative, travellers will have to stand on the train much less often,” NS director of timetables Tijmen Voet said in a news release.
NS gives an example with the 7.46am Sprinter from Den Haag Mariahoeve to Leiden on Tuesdays. If 6 percent of travellers were to take the emptier Sprinter 15 minutes earlier, everyone would have seats on both trains. “A test last year showed that a fifth of travellers are willing to choose a quieter train if there is a discount involved. Most travellers are even willing to wait half an hour for that,” said Voet.
Passenger organisation Rover welcomes the extension of PrijsTijd deals, but also worries that only a limited group of travellers will benefit, as most people have a public transport pass from their employer, while some cannot take a later train due to work or school schedules. The organisation believes more can be done. "For example, we have been advocating for some time for those PrijsTijd Deals to also become available on the day itself," a Rover spokesperson told NU.nl.
To help with the surge in passengers, NS is also deploying more trains and extra carriages, as well as shifting train maintenance to less busy days.
Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.