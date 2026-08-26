NS introduces discount for quieter trains during rush hour

Dutch rail company NS has introduced a discount for passengers who choose quieter trains during peak-hour travel. With this discount, travellers will be able to save an average of 30 percent on train tickets.

Cheaper tickets for quieter Dutch trains

As of Tuesday, August 25, NS has offered discounts for travellers who avoid packed trains during rush hour. The rail company introduced the initiative just in time for the September rush, when trains in the Netherlands become overcrowded as university students start lectures and workers return to the office after the summer holidays.

NS has offered PrijsTijd Deals since 2024, which can save passengers up to 60 percent on train tickets when using the train during off-peak hours. Now, the rail company will also offer discounts via PrijsTijd Deals for trains on the fringes of rush hour. This means taking a train a bit before or after the busiest trains will save travellers money.

According to NU.nl, the discount passengers will receive for travelling during quieter periods during peak travel times will average around 30 percent. However, it is important to note that a train ticket must be purchased at least one day in advance to receive the discount.