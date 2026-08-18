NS deploys extra trains to fight September overcrowding

Dutch railway operator NS is preparing for increased crowds on trains in September as students start the study year. Extra carriages and more trains are being deployed to help with the surge.

NS to run more trains in September

Every year in September, trains throughout the Netherlands become overcrowded as university students make their daily commute to lectures, before enthusiasm dwindles. NS is prepared for this temporary increase in traveller numbers and plans to use 169 extra carriages next month, reports Het Parool.

The rail company will also run more trains, expecting between 3.500 and 4.000 trips on the busiest days of the month. This is significantly more than the 3.000 trips during the same period last year.

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Earlier this year, NS started testing running shorter trains during peak hours to reduce overcrowding. Long trains are shortened slightly and shorter trains are lengthened, a method which, according to a spokesperson, increases the chances of finding a seat. The rail company plans to use this measure during the September rush as well, while also encouraging passengers to travel during off-peak periods instead.