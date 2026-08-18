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NS deploys extra trains to fight September overcrowding

NS deploys extra trains to fight September overcrowding

More Ns Trains September

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By Simone Jacobs

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Dutch railway operator NS is preparing for increased crowds on trains in September as students start the study year. Extra carriages and more trains are being deployed to help with the surge.

NS to run more trains in September

Every year in September, trains throughout the Netherlands become overcrowded as university students make their daily commute to lectures, before enthusiasm dwindles. NS is prepared for this temporary increase in traveller numbers and plans to use 169 extra carriages next month, reports Het Parool.

The rail company will also run more trains, expecting between 3.500 and 4.000 trips on the busiest days of the month. This is significantly more than the 3.000 trips during the same period last year.

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Earlier this year, NS started testing running shorter trains during peak hours to reduce overcrowding. Long trains are shortened slightly and shorter trains are lengthened, a method which, according to a spokesperson, increases the chances of finding a seat. The rail company plans to use this measure during the September rush as well, while also encouraging passengers to travel during off-peak periods instead. 

Dutch passengers want seats, says Rover

While Dutch passenger organisation Rover sees NS’ efforts in a mostly positive light, there are still concerns that travellers won’t be satisfied. “There is a difference in perspective between the view of the traveller and that of the NS,” said a spokesperson. “For the NS, the rule is: if everyone can come along, that’s fine."

"The traveller, however, wants a seat. And I can tell you: that will regularly turn out to be an illusion in September. By then, the traveller will be thinking: is this really what I paid that expensive ticket for?” Rover believes NS should introduce a financial incentive to travel during off-peak times. However, NS has tested such a measure before and found that it did not help during very busy periods. 

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Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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