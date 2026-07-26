Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Travellers in Utrecht to benefit from lower fares after bus chaos

Travellers in Utrecht to benefit from lower fares after bus chaos

Image credit: TasfotoNL / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

Utrecht residents who use public transport can look forward to lower public transport fares from October. Some travellers are also expected to receive compensation for the bus chaos caused by the operator switch. 

Cheaper transport tickets in Utrecht from October

From October through December, anyone travelling by bus or tram in the province of Utrecht will only pay a maximum of 50 euros per month for fares. This applies to passengers checking in and out with a debit card or OV-pas (successor to the OV-chipkaart), reports RTV Utrecht

An off-peak subscription, which allows unlimited travel outside of peak hours, will also be discounted from 30 euros to 15 euros during this period. Transport fares will be even cheaper during the Christmas holidays, from December 13 to 31, when travellers will only be expected to pay the boarding fare of a maximum 1,16 euros per ride. Low-income earners (35 cents), as well as elderly and young people (77 cents), will get a further discount.

"The advantage of this compared to free public transport is that it makes it less tempting to take very short trips by public transport instead of by bike or on foot," the provincial administrator André van Schie told RTV Utrecht. "The costs of this substantial discount in December are also lower than offering public transport completely free, meaning it can be offered for a longer period and more travellers can make use of it."

A special promotion also applies this summer. From July 18 to August 30, passengers can purchase a day ticket for bus and tram transport in the region for just 5 euros, instead of the usual 10 euros.

New Utrecht transport operators caused travel chaos 

Not only will fares be lowered, but travellers with annual subscriptions will also receive compensation. These passengers will receive a refund for one month, which could amount to anywhere from 40.80 euros to 278.80 euros. 

In December last year, transport operators Transdev and Keolis took over from Qbuzz in the Utrecht region, causing major chaos for travellers when buses were delayed or did not show up at all, reports NOS. Transdev was fined 1,7 million euros and Keolis 950.000 euros for this.

The money is being used to compensate travellers for the inconvenience and poor standard of public transport, which is still considered “far below” the required level. While “regaining passenger confidence will not happen overnight”, Van Schie has said that he "expects that this is a first step."

To combat staff shortages during the summer, which contribute to the poor service, Transdev is paying its workers higher wages; bus drivers working an extra shift are paid 170 percent and are paid 200 percent for working on weekends. Both transport operators also adjusted their timetables to operate fewer bus services to reduce the chance of delays and cancellations.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Arriva plans new international train service connecting Dutch cities with ParisArriva plans new international train service connecting Dutch cities with Paris
Eurostar issues "do not travel" warning for London-Amsterdam routeEurostar issues "do not travel" warning for London-Amsterdam route
NS investigates possibility of running Dutch trains to and from GermanyNS investigates possibility of running Dutch trains to and from Germany
First forest bus stop in the Netherlands opens in UtrechtFirst forest bus stop in the Netherlands opens in Utrecht
Fewer trains running between Utrecht and Amsterdam during track maintenanceFewer trains running between Utrecht and Amsterdam during track maintenance
Fewer trains running around Utrecht and Amsterdam from February 20Fewer trains running around Utrecht and Amsterdam from February 20
Rotterdam-The Hague metro to run every 5 minutes under new plansRotterdam-The Hague metro to run every 5 minutes under new plans
Emergency repairs to cause major train delays between Amsterdam and UtrechtEmergency repairs to cause major train delays between Amsterdam and Utrecht
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.