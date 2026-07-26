Travellers in Utrecht to benefit from lower fares after bus chaos

Utrecht residents who use public transport can look forward to lower public transport fares from October. Some travellers are also expected to receive compensation for the bus chaos caused by the operator switch.

Cheaper transport tickets in Utrecht from October

From October through December, anyone travelling by bus or tram in the province of Utrecht will only pay a maximum of 50 euros per month for fares. This applies to passengers checking in and out with a debit card or OV-pas (successor to the OV-chipkaart), reports RTV Utrecht.

An off-peak subscription, which allows unlimited travel outside of peak hours, will also be discounted from 30 euros to 15 euros during this period. Transport fares will be even cheaper during the Christmas holidays, from December 13 to 31, when travellers will only be expected to pay the boarding fare of a maximum 1,16 euros per ride. Low-income earners (35 cents), as well as elderly and young people (77 cents), will get a further discount.

"The advantage of this compared to free public transport is that it makes it less tempting to take very short trips by public transport instead of by bike or on foot," the provincial administrator André van Schie told RTV Utrecht. "The costs of this substantial discount in December are also lower than offering public transport completely free, meaning it can be offered for a longer period and more travellers can make use of it."