Fewer trains running between Utrecht and Amsterdam during track maintenance

Travellers can expect crowded trains and longer travel times as fewer trains are set to run between Utrecht and Amsterdam from May 18 to 25. Train traffic will be disrupted while planned maintenance is taking place.

Train disruptions between Utrecht and Amsterdam

From Monday, May 18 until Monday, May 25, there will be reduced train traffic around Utrecht and Amsterdam. Fewer Intercity trains will travel between Utrecht Centraal, Amsterdam Centraal, Amsterdam Zuid and Schiphol Airport.

According to NS, there will be four Intercity trains every hour instead of the usual six, so the rail company expects them to be busier than usual. There will also be a reduced train service between Utrecht and Arnhem, and between Amsterdam and Alkmaar.

Due to the disruptions, there will also be fewer trains running to and from Amsterdam Bijlmer ArenA station. NS warns that anyone travelling to the Johan Cruijff ArenA to see Harry Styles in concert on May 20, 22 and 23 should use alternative transport.