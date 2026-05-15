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Fewer trains running between Utrecht and Amsterdam during track maintenance

Fewer trains running between Utrecht and Amsterdam during track maintenance

Nigel Wiggins / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Travellers can expect crowded trains and longer travel times as fewer trains are set to run between Utrecht and Amsterdam from May 18 to 25. Train traffic will be disrupted while planned maintenance is taking place.

Train disruptions between Utrecht and Amsterdam

From Monday, May 18 until Monday, May 25, there will be reduced train traffic around Utrecht and Amsterdam. Fewer Intercity trains will travel between Utrecht Centraal, Amsterdam Centraal, Amsterdam Zuid and Schiphol Airport.

According to NS, there will be four Intercity trains every hour instead of the usual six, so the rail company expects them to be busier than usual. There will also be a reduced train service between Utrecht and Arnhem, and between Amsterdam and Alkmaar.

Due to the disruptions, there will also be fewer trains running to and from Amsterdam Bijlmer ArenA station. NS warns that anyone travelling to the Johan Cruijff ArenA to see Harry Styles in concert on May 20, 22 and 23 should use alternative transport

Maintenance work planned for Amsterdam-Utrecht train route

During this period, ProRail will be working to improve the track alignment and replace 75 old signals. This is expected to make the track “more stable for the coming years and the train service between Utrecht and Amsterdam to become more reliable”.

NS has warned travellers to expect more crowding and longer travel times while the maintenance is taking place. It is also advised to check the journey planner before departure. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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