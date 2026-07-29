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GVB tests new technology that automatically checks in Dutch travellers

GVB tests new technology that automatically checks in Dutch travellers

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By Simone Jacobs

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Amsterdam public transport company GVB has recently tested new technology called ultra-wideband (UWB) that allows travellers to walk through check-in gates without having to take out their transport cards or smartphones.

Successful GVB trial with automatic check-in gates

Over the past few months, GVB and international railway manufacturer Hitachi Rail have been conducting a trial with contactless check-in gates at Amsterdam Centraal using UWB technology. With the gates opening automatically as travellers approach, people travelling on public transport in the Dutch capital did not need to take out their travel pass or mobile phone to check in.

According to Het Parool, the technology works the same as an AirTag, AirDrop or smart car key that automatically unlocks your car when you are nearby. "The aim of the trial was to test in practice whether this technology works reliably at access gates," a GVB spokesperson told AT5.

"That trial was successful. We observed that ultra-wideband (UWB) is accurate enough to allow travellers to pass through a gate automatically. Previous trials with bluetooth yielded insufficient accuracy for this." The UWB system has an accuracy of 110 milimetres, making checking in more accessible and simpler.

More follow-up needed before implementation of hands-free check-in 

While the trial was a success, it may be some time before the contactless check-in gates are introduced permanently. More follow-up steps are needed, and the technology still needs to be optimised together with the system.

"If it is decided in the future to apply this technology, it makes sense to combine it with a moment when the gates are being replaced. This way, we can innovate in a manner that offers benefits for travellers while being responsible in terms of costs and investments," said the GVB spokesperson.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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