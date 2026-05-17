First Dutch VR museum to open in Amsterdam
The first virtual reality (VR) museum in the Netherlands, called ENTR, is set to open on May 21 in Amsterdam. At the new museum, visitors will be able to virtually experience life in the Dutch capital as it was in 1652.
ENTR first VR museum in the Netherlands
On May 21, the ENTR museum will open its doors in Amsterdam. Located on the Oosterdokskade, right next to Amsterdam Centraal, it will be the first-ever VR museum in the Netherlands.
In the first experience, titled Amsterdam 1652, the Dutch museum offers visitors the chance to freely walk through a virtual version of the Dutch capital in the 17th century. Lasting 30 minutes, the experience lets visitors follow one of three residents in 1652 as they go about their daily lives before coming together at a major fire on Dam Square.
Tickets start at 18 euros per person and must be booked in advance, as the museum operates on time slots.
VR museum explores 17th-century Amsterdam
Developed with historians and based on documents from the Amsterdam City Archives, visitors will see an accurate depiction of 17th-century Amsterdam, from the IJ river to inside printing houses.
"Many people know the grand narratives of history, but want to know what daily life really looked like," ENTR founder Vincent Slangen said in a statement reported on by RTL Nieuws. "With ENTR, we are making room for a different form of cultural experience: you step right into it. You are not just watching a story, you are stepping into it yourself. While a director determines what you see in a film, in VR you choose that yourself, and that makes it more intense and personal."