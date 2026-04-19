Nightclubs in Amsterdam launch unlimited pass to attract more visitors

Four Amsterdam nightclubs have teamed up to create the Nachtpas (Night Pass) which gives users unlimited access to select clubs for under 25 euros per month. The aim of the initiative is to make clubbing more attractive to young people.

Unlimited clubbing with Amsterdam Night Pass

An increasing number of young people no longer visit nightclubs in Amsterdam. With everything from housing to petrol and food getting more expensive, many people can no longer afford to go out.

Nightclub owners in Amsterdam noticed this and decided to start the Night Pass in hopes of getting more people back into the clubs. The four nightclubs, namely Garage Noord, Nachbar, Skatecafe and Radio Radio, now offer a nightlife subscription where partiers can enjoy unlimited access to the clubs for a monthly fee of just 24,50 euros.

Nightclub pass in Amsterdam instantly popular

Many people instantly showed interest in the Night Pass. The first 150 passes sold out immediately after the launch, reports AT5.