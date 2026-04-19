Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Nightclubs in Amsterdam launch unlimited pass to attract more visitors

Nightclubs in Amsterdam launch unlimited pass to attract more visitors

By Simone Jacobs

Four Amsterdam nightclubs have teamed up to create the Nachtpas (Night Pass) which gives users unlimited access to select clubs for under 25 euros per month. The aim of the initiative is to make clubbing more attractive to young people.

Unlimited clubbing with Amsterdam Night Pass

An increasing number of young people no longer visit nightclubs in Amsterdam. With everything from housing to petrol and food getting more expensive, many people can no longer afford to go out.

Nightclub owners in Amsterdam noticed this and decided to start the Night Pass in hopes of getting more people back into the clubs. The four nightclubs, namely Garage Noord, Nachbar, Skatecafe and Radio Radio, now offer a nightlife subscription where partiers can enjoy unlimited access to the clubs for a monthly fee of just 24,50 euros. 

Nightclub pass in Amsterdam instantly popular

Many people instantly showed interest in the Night Pass. The first 150 passes sold out immediately after the launch, reports AT5.

The participating clubs will monitor the success of their initiative in the coming period and go from there. There is currently a waiting list that Amsterdammers can sign up for to secure their Night Pass if another round goes on sale. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Iconic aquarium at Artis Zoo to reopen in JuneIconic aquarium at Artis Zoo to reopen in June
Giant chessboard returns to Amsterdam on FrederikspleinGiant chessboard returns to Amsterdam on Frederiksplein
Rijksmuseum to open free-entry sculpture garden after large donationRijksmuseum to open free-entry sculpture garden after large donation
Artis Zoo becomes world’s first zoo to be certified Urban Night Sky PlaceArtis Zoo becomes world’s first zoo to be certified Urban Night Sky Place
Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasuresRoyal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasures
I amsterdam letters to make brief return on Dam Square for national electionsI amsterdam letters to make brief return on Dam Square for national elections
Welcome to the Muziekgebouw: Amsterdam's unique concert hallWelcome to the Muziekgebouw: Amsterdam's unique concert hall
Amsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument DayAmsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument Day
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.