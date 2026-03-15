Iconic aquarium at Artis Zoo to reopen in June

After a five-year renovation, the aquarium at Artis Zoo in Amsterdam is set to open its doors to the public once again in June 2026.

Artis Aquarium reopens after five-year renovation

On June 13, 2026, the Artis Aquarium will reopen and begin a new chapter after being closed for five years of intensive renovations. “Behind the scenes, Artis is still busy furnishing the aquariums and installing various interactive installations,” said the Dutch zoo in a press release.

As the first aquatic animals return to Artis, they will be carefully looked after in a pop-up aquarium until the newly renovated aquarium is ready. The filter systems are being fine-tuned to ensure the living conditions are ideal for underwater life.

National monument Artis Aquarium restored

Holding national monument status, the Dutch government has injected 10 million euros of the total 50 million euros used for the restoration project of the aquarium at Artis. The aquarium, which was originally opened in 1882, closed its doors in early 2021 to restore the building to its former glory.