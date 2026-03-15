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Iconic aquarium at Artis Zoo to reopen in June

Iconic aquarium at Artis Zoo to reopen in June

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

After a five-year renovation, the aquarium at Artis Zoo in Amsterdam is set to open its doors to the public once again in June 2026. 

Artis Aquarium reopens after five-year renovation

On June 13, 2026, the Artis Aquarium will reopen and begin a new chapter after being closed for five years of intensive renovations. “Behind the scenes, Artis is still busy furnishing the aquariums and installing various interactive installations,” said the Dutch zoo in a press release

As the first aquatic animals return to Artis, they will be carefully looked after in a pop-up aquarium until the newly renovated aquarium is ready. The filter systems are being fine-tuned to ensure the living conditions are ideal for underwater life.

National monument Artis Aquarium restored

Holding national monument status, the Dutch government has injected 10 million euros of the total 50 million euros used for the restoration project of the aquarium at Artis. The aquarium, which was originally opened in 1882, closed its doors in early 2021 to restore the building to its former glory. 

Saltwater that had seeped into the brickwork had to be removed, and some modernisation was needed. “Architect Gerlof Salm's original design has been carefully respected during the restoration,” Artis said about the restoration. 

“At the same time, the building now meets modern standards. The roof is equipped with solar panels, some aquarium tanks are made of self-healing concrete, and historic colours and materials have been restored as much as possible.” The Dutch zoo even claims that the newly refurbished aquarium will be the most sustainable aquarium in the Netherlands.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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