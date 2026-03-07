Giant chessboard returns to Amsterdam on Frederiksplein

Amsterdam once again has a giant chessboard available for chess enthusiasts to enjoy. The new giant chessboard was placed on Frederiksplein after a group of chess players successfully campaigned for the attraction.

Amsterdam gets giant chessboard after years without

The Dutch capital previously had a giant chessboard on Max Euweplein, where it stood for 27 years before being removed a few years ago due to complaints of nuisance from residents and businesses. The municipality moved it to Museumplein but again had to take it away after complaints.

Since then, Amsterdam has been a city without a giant chessboard - until now. A group of chess players have been campaigning for years to bring the enriching attraction back to the city and through the Centrum Begroot, which subsidises neighbourhood initiatives, managed to get enough signatures to get the giant chessboard placed on Frederiksplein, reports AT5.

Trial period for Amsterdam’s giant chessboard

While chess enthusiasts in Amsterdam can enjoy the giant board once again, there is a slight caveat. After a trial period of one year, the city council will evaluate to see whether the chessboard will remain where it is.