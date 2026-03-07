Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Giant chessboard returns to Amsterdam on Frederiksplein

Giant chessboard returns to Amsterdam on Frederiksplein

By Simone Jacobs

Amsterdam once again has a giant chessboard available for chess enthusiasts to enjoy. The new giant chessboard was placed on Frederiksplein after a group of chess players successfully campaigned for the attraction.

Amsterdam gets giant chessboard after years without

The Dutch capital previously had a giant chessboard on Max Euweplein, where it stood for 27 years before being removed a few years ago due to complaints of nuisance from residents and businesses. The municipality moved it to Museumplein but again had to take it away after complaints.

Since then, Amsterdam has been a city without a giant chessboard - until now. A group of chess players have been campaigning for years to bring the enriching attraction back to the city and through the Centrum Begroot, which subsidises neighbourhood initiatives, managed to get enough signatures to get the giant chessboard placed on Frederiksplein, reports AT5

Trial period for Amsterdam’s giant chessboard

While chess enthusiasts in Amsterdam can enjoy the giant board once again, there is a slight caveat. After a trial period of one year, the city council will evaluate to see whether the chessboard will remain where it is.

Before the giant chessboard was approved for placement, residents seemed enthusiastic about the possibility and didn’t see any cause for inconvenience. Businesses, however, were not looking forward to the arrival but would not say why. 

One of the campaigners for the initiative, Jurgen Vijfschaft, hoped to make this time different. “We're hoping for a fresh start now. We're going to be more neighbourhood-based this time, making arrangements with neighbours. And we'll make sure the chess pieces aren't left unattended," Vijfschaft told AT5.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Rijksmuseum to open free-entry sculpture garden after large donationRijksmuseum to open free-entry sculpture garden after large donation
Artis Zoo becomes world’s first zoo to be certified Urban Night Sky PlaceArtis Zoo becomes world’s first zoo to be certified Urban Night Sky Place
Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasuresRoyal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasures
I amsterdam letters to make brief return on Dam Square for national electionsI amsterdam letters to make brief return on Dam Square for national elections
Welcome to the Muziekgebouw: Amsterdam's unique concert hallWelcome to the Muziekgebouw: Amsterdam's unique concert hall
Amsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument DayAmsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument Day
Skatepark opens over roof of Amsterdam highway tunnelSkatepark opens over roof of Amsterdam highway tunnel
Puppet show on Dam Square in Amsterdam given cultural heritage statusPuppet show on Dam Square in Amsterdam given cultural heritage status
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.