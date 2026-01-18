Rijksmuseum to open free-entry sculpture garden after large donation

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has announced plans to open a freely accessible sculpture garden after receiving a large donation from the Don Quixote Foundation.

Dutch public to enjoy Rijksmuseum sculpture garden for free

The Rijksmuseum’s new sculpture garden will be located at the intersection of Boerenwetering, Ruysdaelkade and Stadhouderskade canals. Sculptures from world-renowned artists such as Alberto Giacometti, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Jean Arp, Roni Horn and Henry Moore will be displayed in a “green setting featuring three pavilions”.

It will be the first time the park's existing pavilions will be open to the public. With a planned opening in the autumn of 2026, the public will be allowed to access the sculpture garden free of charge. Exact opening hours will be revealed closer to the time.

Rijksmuseum receives “exceptional” donation

The Dutch museum is able to open a sculpture garden in Amsterdam after receiving a large donation from the Don Quixote Foundation totalling 60 million euros. The new pavilion will be named the Don Quixote Pavilion and Garden at the Rijksmuseum.