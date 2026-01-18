Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Rijksmuseum to open free-entry sculpture garden after large donation

Rijksmuseum to open free-entry sculpture garden after large donation

Collection Maykova / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has announced plans to open a freely accessible sculpture garden after receiving a large donation from the Don Quixote Foundation. 

Dutch public to enjoy Rijksmuseum sculpture garden for free

The Rijksmuseum’s new sculpture garden will be located at the intersection of Boerenwetering, Ruysdaelkade and Stadhouderskade canals. Sculptures from world-renowned artists such as Alberto Giacometti, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Jean Arp, Roni Horn and Henry Moore will be displayed in a “green setting featuring three pavilions”.

It will be the first time the park's existing pavilions will be open to the public. With a planned opening in the autumn of 2026, the public will be allowed to access the sculpture garden free of charge. Exact opening hours will be revealed closer to the time.

Rijksmuseum receives “exceptional” donation

The Dutch museum is able to open a sculpture garden in Amsterdam after receiving a large donation from the Don Quixote Foundation totalling 60 million euros. The new pavilion will be named the Don Quixote Pavilion and Garden at the Rijksmuseum.

The Don Quixote Foundation was founded by Rolly van Rappard to provide long-term financial and other support to the Rijksmuseum Fund Foundation. Van Rappard is part of one of the richest aristocratic families in the Netherlands and has appeared in the Quote 500 several times.

“This is a historic donation and a historic moment for the Rijksmuseum,” said Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits in a press release. “It gives modern sculpture the visibility it deserves. It also represents an unprecedented enhancement to the Rijksmuseum's 20th-century collection.”

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Artis Zoo becomes world’s first zoo to be certified Urban Night Sky PlaceArtis Zoo becomes world’s first zoo to be certified Urban Night Sky Place
Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasuresRoyal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasures
I amsterdam letters to make brief return on Dam Square for national electionsI amsterdam letters to make brief return on Dam Square for national elections
Welcome to the Muziekgebouw: Amsterdam's unique concert hallWelcome to the Muziekgebouw: Amsterdam's unique concert hall
Amsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument DayAmsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument Day
Skatepark opens over roof of Amsterdam highway tunnelSkatepark opens over roof of Amsterdam highway tunnel
Puppet show on Dam Square in Amsterdam given cultural heritage statusPuppet show on Dam Square in Amsterdam given cultural heritage status
Artis Zoo in Amsterdam to relocate sea lions to SingaporeArtis Zoo in Amsterdam to relocate sea lions to Singapore
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.