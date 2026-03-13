NS trials running shorter trains during peak hours to reduce overcrowding

Dutch rail company NS has launched a trial to reduce overcrowding on trains during peak times. Long trains will be shortened slightly, and shorter trains will be lengthened, increasing the average number of open seats for passengers.

Some rush hour Dutch trains will be shorter, others longer

NS announced in a press release that it wants to test whether changing train lengths could help reduce overcrowding on rush-hour trains caused by disruptions. In March, the rail company began a trial where longer trains are shortened, for example, from 10 to eight carriages, and shorter trains are lengthened, from six to eight carriages.

The idea behind the trial is that it will “reduce the chance that a train will be significantly too short during a disruption”. If a long train is scheduled to run on a busy route during peak hour but a disruption occurs, it could end up on a different route than planned, where fewer passengers board.

In this same scenario, a shorter train might have to run on a busier route than expected, which results in a very crowded train. Based on computer simulations, NS is reducing differences in train lengths to lower the likelihood of a train being too long or too short in the event of a disruption. "We think the theory is sound, but now we want to see it in practice," NS spokesperson Carola Belderbos told RTL Nieuws.