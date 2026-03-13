NS trials running shorter trains during peak hours to reduce overcrowding
Dutch rail company NS has launched a trial to reduce overcrowding on trains during peak times. Long trains will be shortened slightly, and shorter trains will be lengthened, increasing the average number of open seats for passengers.
Some rush hour Dutch trains will be shorter, others longer
NS announced in a press release that it wants to test whether changing train lengths could help reduce overcrowding on rush-hour trains caused by disruptions. In March, the rail company began a trial where longer trains are shortened, for example, from 10 to eight carriages, and shorter trains are lengthened, from six to eight carriages.
The idea behind the trial is that it will “reduce the chance that a train will be significantly too short during a disruption”. If a long train is scheduled to run on a busy route during peak hour but a disruption occurs, it could end up on a different route than planned, where fewer passengers board.
In this same scenario, a shorter train might have to run on a busier route than expected, which results in a very crowded train. Based on computer simulations, NS is reducing differences in train lengths to lower the likelihood of a train being too long or too short in the event of a disruption. "We think the theory is sound, but now we want to see it in practice," NS spokesperson Carola Belderbos told RTL Nieuws.
More train disruptions expected in the Netherlands
The number of major disruptions on Dutch railways has been rising for years and in 2025 even exceeded the government-set limit for the first time. With ProRail carrying out more work on the tracks than in previous years, more disruptions are expected.
This is why NS is testing whether varying train lengths will make a difference during disruptions. Passenger association Rover thinks it could work, but remains sceptical about the plans. "The downside, however, is clear: trains will be shorter at the busiest times, i.e. the morning and evening rush hours. During disruptions, but also in normal situations,” said Rover director Freek Bos. “This, therefore, automatically leads to fuller trains during rush hour. Not all passengers are going to like that."
The passenger organisation will monitor the trial closely and encourages passengers to report crowded trains via Volletreinen.nl so that Rover can more quickly inform NS about any problems that arise from the trial.
Another trial the rail company is conducting is called “smart maintenance planning”, which focuses on carrying out train repairs during off-peak days, such as Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends. This ensures there are as many trains as possible running on popular travel days, Tuesday and Thursday.