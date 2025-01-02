Traffic 2025: 1,2 million kilometres of traffic in the Netherlands
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In 2025, Dutch drivers spent a combined 12 years in slow-moving traffic. With 450.000 reported incidents, the number of traffic jams rose by 3 percent compared to 2024.
Roadblocks delay Dutch drivers
According to an analysis of data from Rijkswaterstaat by ANP and NL Times, congestion on Dutch roads caused 1,2 million kilometres of traffic jams in 2025. A distance similar to circling the globe 31 times. While the total number of incidents increased slightly from the previous year, the average duration of 14 minutes per roadblock remains unchanged.
In April 2025, drivers experienced the most traffic, with 53.000 reported incidents and a total of 140.000 kilometres of congestion. On April 17, 2025, alone, Dutch drivers were delayed 760 hours in total, with nearly 10.000 kilometres of standstill on roads.
Throughout the entire year, the heaviest delays were reported on roads between Den Bosch and Utrecht, and between Utrecht and The Hague. The busiest days were Tuesdays, with a total of 260.000 kilometres of slow-moving traffic, and Thursdays, with 270.000 kilometres of slow-moving traffic.
Majority of traffic jams during rush hour
Only one percent of jams were caused by accidents. Meanwhile, 3 percent were caused by roadwork and construction. With 70 percent the majority of traffic jams can be traced back to rush hour traffic. They account for 850.000 kilometres of standstill on Dutch roads.
In recent years, the largest contributor to traffic jams has been the COVID-19 pandemic. As residents of the Netherlands switched from public transport to driving, roads became busier, and traffic jams became more likely.
Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media