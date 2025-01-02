Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Traffic 2025: 1,2 million kilometres of traffic in the Netherlands

Traffic 2025: 1,2 million kilometres of traffic in the Netherlands

Ewa Studio / Shutterstock.com

By Elea Juerss

In 2025, Dutch drivers spent a combined 12 years in slow-moving traffic. With 450.000 reported incidents, the number of traffic jams rose by 3 percent compared to 2024. 

Roadblocks delay Dutch drivers

According to an analysis of data from Rijkswaterstaat by ANP and NL Times, congestion on Dutch roads caused 1,2 million kilometres of traffic jams in 2025. A distance similar to circling the globe 31 times. While the total number of incidents increased slightly from the previous year, the average duration of 14 minutes per roadblock remains unchanged.

In April 2025, drivers experienced the most traffic, with 53.000 reported incidents and a total of 140.000 kilometres of congestion. On April 17, 2025, alone, Dutch drivers were delayed 760 hours in total, with nearly 10.000 kilometres of standstill on roads.

Throughout the entire year, the heaviest delays were reported on roads between Den Bosch and Utrecht, and between Utrecht and The Hague. The busiest days were Tuesdays, with a total of 260.000 kilometres of slow-moving traffic, and Thursdays, with 270.000 kilometres of slow-moving traffic.

Majority of traffic jams during rush hour

Only one percent of jams were caused by accidents. Meanwhile, 3 percent were caused by roadwork and construction. With 70 percent the majority of traffic jams can be traced back to rush hour traffic. They account for 850.000 kilometres of standstill on Dutch roads.

In recent years, the largest contributor to traffic jams has been the COVID-19 pandemic. As residents of the Netherlands switched from public transport to driving, roads became busier, and traffic jams became more likely. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Elea Juerss

Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media

Editorial Intern for IamExpat Media. Born and raised in Hamburg, Elea came to Amsterdam to study Liberal Arts and Sciences with a focus on Media and Journalism. Even though she only came to the Netherlands recently, she already cycles boldly like a true Amsterdammer. Elea is dedicated to writing and finding a good Franzbrötchen wherever she goes.Read more

Related Stories

Travelling during the coronavirus crisis: What are your rights?Travelling during the coronavirus crisis: What are your rights?
April 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowApril 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Jetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to knowJetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to know
February 2026: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowFebruary 2026: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Dutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Finding my way: Trying public transport in the NetherlandsFinding my way: Trying public transport in the Netherlands
December 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowDecember 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Flu season approaches: How to get vaccinated in the NetherlandsFlu season approaches: How to get vaccinated in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.