NS ends train strike compensation for alternative transport

Claiming compensation when having to use alternative transport during train strikes will become a thing of the past as Dutch railway company NS is set to make changes to the scheme. The ban on placing bags on seats will also be softened to just a house rule.

Strike compensation for Dutch train cancellations scrapped

NS has announced that from September 4, Dutch travellers will no longer be able to claim compensation for strike-related train cancellations if they have not checked in. Currently, passengers can claim up to 25 euros per day for alternative transport under the Geld Terug bij Vertraging (Money Back for Delays) scheme.

According to NS, the system is currently “susceptible to abuse” and can mean it takes several months for some travellers to receive compensation because it is difficult to determine which claims are legitimate. “Someone could easily claim 25 euros while working from home and not planning to travel by train,” said NS director of commercial affairs and IT Bertien van Baak.

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By no longer covering alternative transport used, and only providing compensation for travellers who have experienced delays or cancellations after checking in, NS will be able to keep the “generous scheme” in place. “More generous than we are legally required to be, and more generous than many other carriers. But one that is more feasible and faster to process.”