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NS ends train strike compensation for alternative transport

NS ends train strike compensation for alternative transport

Ns Strike Compensation

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By Simone Jacobs

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Claiming compensation when having to use alternative transport during train strikes will become a thing of the past as Dutch railway company NS is set to make changes to the scheme. The ban on placing bags on seats will also be softened to just a house rule.

Strike compensation for Dutch train cancellations scrapped

NS has announced that from September 4, Dutch travellers will no longer be able to claim compensation for strike-related train cancellations if they have not checked in. Currently, passengers can claim up to 25 euros per day for alternative transport under the Geld Terug bij Vertraging (Money Back for Delays) scheme.

According to NS, the system is currently “susceptible to abuse” and can mean it takes several months for some travellers to receive compensation because it is difficult to determine which claims are legitimate. “Someone could easily claim 25 euros while working from home and not planning to travel by train,” said NS director of commercial affairs and IT Bertien van Baak. 

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By no longer covering alternative transport used, and only providing compensation for travellers who have experienced delays or cancellations after checking in, NS will be able to keep the “generous scheme” in place. “More generous than we are legally required to be, and more generous than many other carriers. But one that is more feasible and faster to process.”

This, of course, means that travellers will feel the effects during the 24-hour public transport strike on September 9. The strike is protesting social security cuts planned by the government. NS is introducing the new compensation scheme before the strike as it could “lead to high costs for NS”. During the earlier public transport strikes in June, 180.000 claims were submitted, and NS paid out 2,8 million euros in compensation. 

New NS house rule: no bags on seats

In July, NS announced that it would ban passengers from placing bags on seats. However, the rail company is now providing some clarification. Instead of including a clause in the general terms and conditions of train carriages, NS will just emphasise it in the “house rules”.

The new house rule will state “Seats are for passengers; hand luggage should not unnecessarily occupy a seat”. Previously, NS planned to ban travellers from placing their bags on seats, even if the train was empty, but after advice from LOCOV passenger organisations, the rail operator adjusted its plans.  

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Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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