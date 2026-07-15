NS introduces rules banning train passengers from putting bags on seats

Dutch rail operator NS has adjusted its luggage rules so that train passengers in the Netherlands are no longer allowed to place their bags on seats, even if the train is not crowded.

Dutch train passengers no longer allowed to place bags on seats

Under new rules introduced by NS, train passengers are not allowed to occupy a seat with a bag, no matter how busy - or empty - the train is. Previously, travellers could use another seat for their hand luggage but would have to remove it if another passenger wished to occupy the seat.

Now travellers will have to keep their bags on their laps or use the luggage rack. According to the rail operator, the focus will be on raising awareness of the change with posters. Conductors will also admonish passengers seen not following the rules, but no fines will be issued.

Bag-occupied seats a common annoyance for passengers

NS has seen people hogging train seats with baggage become an increasingly common problem, especially when trains are crowded during peak travel periods. However, fellow travellers are also less likely to confront others about their bags, probably due to the rise in aggression seen on trains and in society.