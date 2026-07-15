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NS introduces rules banning train passengers from putting bags on seats

NS introduces rules banning train passengers from putting bags on seats

Image credit: VILTVART / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

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Dutch rail operator NS has adjusted its luggage rules so that train passengers in the Netherlands are no longer allowed to place their bags on seats, even if the train is not crowded. 

Dutch train passengers no longer allowed to place bags on seats

Under new rules introduced by NS, train passengers are not allowed to occupy a seat with a bag, no matter how busy - or empty - the train is. Previously, travellers could use another seat for their hand luggage but would have to remove it if another passenger wished to occupy the seat.

Now travellers will have to keep their bags on their laps or use the luggage rack. According to the rail operator, the focus will be on raising awareness of the change with posters. Conductors will also admonish passengers seen not following the rules, but no fines will be issued. 

Bag-occupied seats a common annoyance for passengers

NS has seen people hogging train seats with baggage become an increasingly common problem, especially when trains are crowded during peak travel periods. However, fellow travellers are also less likely to confront others about their bags, probably due to the rise in aggression seen on trains and in society.

It is also a common gripe among travellers, according to passenger organisation Rover. "It ranks in the top three of travellers' biggest annoyances," director Daan Zieren told NOS. "Previously, people would remove their bags when the train was crowded. But now they increasingly pretend not to see the crowds, for example by staring out the window. Or people simply refuse to remove their bags."

Rover sees the update as a positive step as long as fines are not handed out. “But raising awareness among travellers will make a big difference."

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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