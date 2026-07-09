All Dutch public transport will be free for children from 2027

From 2027, children across the Netherlands will be able to travel on all public transport for free. The Dutch provinces and transport regions are funding this scheme by dropping the travel discount for passengers over the age of 65.

Free public transport for kids under 11 in the Netherlands

Children up to the age of 11 will be able to travel for free on public transport throughout the Netherlands from next year. Currently, it is possible for kids aged three and younger to use public transport at no cost.

On Dutch trains and in some transport regions, it is already possible for children aged four to 11 to travel for free. For example, Amsterdam has a temporary programme allowing kids free public transport set to end in 2027, and The Hague launched a similar trial in March 2025.

As of 2027, there will be a uniform scheme with all the provinces and travel regions, which will allow kids accompanied by an adult to travel on buses, trams and metros for free, reports RTL Nieuws. "It allows children to get acquainted with public transport at a young age. Start them young. And it is good for families on a tight budget," State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Annet Bertram said.