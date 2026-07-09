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All Dutch public transport will be free for children from 2027

All Dutch public transport will be free for children from 2027

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By Simone Jacobs

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From 2027, children across the Netherlands will be able to travel on all public transport for free. The Dutch provinces and transport regions are funding this scheme by dropping the travel discount for passengers over the age of 65.

Free public transport for kids under 11 in the Netherlands

Children up to the age of 11 will be able to travel for free on public transport throughout the Netherlands from next year. Currently, it is possible for kids aged three and younger to use public transport at no cost.

On Dutch trains and in some transport regions, it is already possible for children aged four to 11 to travel for free. For example, Amsterdam has a temporary programme allowing kids free public transport set to end in 2027, and The Hague launched a similar trial in March 2025.  

As of 2027, there will be a uniform scheme with all the provinces and travel regions, which will allow kids accompanied by an adult to travel on buses, trams and metros for free, reports RTL Nieuws. "It allows children to get acquainted with public transport at a young age. Start them young. And it is good for families on a tight budget," State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Annet Bertram said.

Over-65s lose out on cheaper public transport

How will free public transport for kids be funded? The discount which applies to travellers over the age of 65 will be scrapped as the provinces and transport regions choose to prioritise the “travellers of the future”.

For example, with GVB in Amsterdam, seniors currently pay 77 cents per kilometre instead of the standard fare price of 1,16 euros per kilometre. This discount will be scrapped from next year.

There are concerns that the decision will make it more difficult for older residents to get around, as two out of three elderly people already find public transport too expensive. According to the SeniorenNetwerkNL, around 3,5 million residents will be affected, “while precisely this group is increasingly facing rising costs of housing, care, and living expenses”.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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