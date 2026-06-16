49-euro tickets available again after launch crashes NS website

The launch of the 49-euro ticket for Dutch trains caused some chaos, crashing the NS website with over 20.000 sales in just a few hours. The problem seems to have been resolved, and the summer discount subscription is once again available for purchase.

NS website crashed after launch of summer discount ticket

As soon as sales of the 49-euro ticket began on Monday, June 15, the NS website was extremely busy. The high number of residents trying to get a ticket subscription eventually crashed the site, making the discounted ticket unavailable for several hours.

"We noticed that the website was indeed busier," said an NS spokesperson, as reported by AD. "When it is very busy, the website crashes for some people. Then everything works less quickly than normal." The problem seems to be resolved, and travellers can purchase tickets again.

The summer discount ticket, officially known as the “Nederland Dal Vrij Trein” subscription, allows residents in the Netherlands to enjoy unlimited travel on all Dutch trains during off-peak hours and weekends for a monthly fee of 49 euros. It is essentially the NS Flex Dal Vrij ticket, which has been temporarily discounted from the usual 127,95 euros per month, valid until August 31.