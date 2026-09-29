Another myth has been busted: clearing your browser cookies or switching devices before booking a flight will not save you a penny. While prices for a single seat on a flight can fluctuate up to 35 times during its sales window, a new market study has confirmed that popular browsing tricks have zero impact on what airlines charge.

Deleting cookies won't get you a cheaper flight

Many travellers in the Netherlands routinely clear their browser cache, open incognito tabs or switch devices when booking trips, hoping to avoid price spikes.

A recent study by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) shows that nearly half of consumers (46 percent) mistakenly believe that earlier search queries drive up ticket costs, while 25 percent are convinced that the device used affects the final quote. However, the survey has confirmed that these digital tricks do not actually change the price.

While personalised pricing, which tailors costs to individual user data and online behaviour, is technically possible, the ACM noted that airlines currently restrict this practice to opt-in loyalty programmes. Standard ticket price fluctuations are instead driven by broader supply, demand and automated algorithms.