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Cleaners launch week-long strike at Schiphol Airport and train stations

Cleaners launch week-long strike at Schiphol Airport and train stations

Cleaners the Netherlands

Image credit: KimVermaat / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

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After the 24-hour public transport strike in the Netherlands just last week, cleaners at several key locations, including Schiphol Airport and major train stations, have now launched a week-long strike.

Nationwide cleaners strike hits the Netherlands

FNV, the largest Dutch trade union, announced that cleaners across the country are “downing tools” in a nationwide strike. Workers are set to protest the collective labour agreement that was recently finalised by the CNV and Schoonmakend Nederland. 

Cleaners will go on strike this week, from Monday, September 14, at several locations across the Netherlands, including airports and train stations.

Cleaners’ “invisible” work to become visible

Over 80 percent of FNV members rejected the negotiated collective labour agreement, with cleaners now demanding that the agreement be “reopened and their objections to be listened to seriously”. Workers want to see the removal of an income penalty during illness, automatic price compensation, wage increases and equal allowances for hotel cleaners.

“Cleaners are normally invisible. You mainly notice their work when it is done. This week, we are turning that around: by not cleaning, we are making visible how important their work is. People are going to experience what it means when the cleaners aren't there. That is exactly what we want to show,” explained FNV cleaning board member Caroline Lamberts.

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Clara Bousfield
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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