Cleaners launch week-long strike at Schiphol Airport and train stations

After the 24-hour public transport strike in the Netherlands just last week, cleaners at several key locations, including Schiphol Airport and major train stations, have now launched a week-long strike.

Nationwide cleaners strike hits the Netherlands

FNV, the largest Dutch trade union, announced that cleaners across the country are “downing tools” in a nationwide strike. Workers are set to protest the collective labour agreement that was recently finalised by the CNV and Schoonmakend Nederland.

Cleaners will go on strike this week, from Monday, September 14, at several locations across the Netherlands, including airports and train stations.

Cleaners’ “invisible” work to become visible

Over 80 percent of FNV members rejected the negotiated collective labour agreement, with cleaners now demanding that the agreement be “reopened and their objections to be listened to seriously”. Workers want to see the removal of an income penalty during illness, automatic price compensation, wage increases and equal allowances for hotel cleaners.