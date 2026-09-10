Workers in the Netherlands facing long-term illness could soon lose a vital financial safety net, as the government considers capping employer-funded sick pay top-ups. These proposed restrictions would leave employees vulnerable to a much steeper drop in income during recovery.

Netherlands considers capping full sick pay for employees

Minister for Work and Participation Thierry Aartsen (VVD) has submitted an options paper to the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) outlining potential scenarios to reform mandatory sick pay rules for employers. Under current Dutch law, companies must pay at least 70 percent of an ill employee's salary for 104 weeks. In practice, most collective labour agreements (cao's) top this up to 100 percent during the first year of sickness.

Aartsen said full wage top-ups mean "the intended financial incentive to quickly return to work" is missing, as reported by Het Financieel Dagblad. One primary scenario outlined in the government's official scenario documents involves legally restricting extra salary additions after six months of illness. According to ministry calculations, capping top-ups at 70 percent after half a year would save employers an estimated 1,4 billion euros annually, a move the cabinet claims would boost the national labour supply by encouraging faster partial reintegration into the workforce.

While state intervention in collective agreements remains highly controversial and raises legal questions regarding international treaties, the minister argued that the public interest of curbing absenteeism and encouraging employment could justify state limits on top-up pay. However, occupational health data from ArboNed indicates that long-term absence is driven by health crises rather than a lack of worker motivation, with long-term illness accounting for only 8 percent of sick notes, but 75 percent of all lost working days in the Netherlands, predominantly due to work stress and burnout.