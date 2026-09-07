Anyone planning to travel across the Netherlands on Wednesday, September 9 will need to adjust their route due to a 24-hour nationwide public transport strike. With trains, buses, trams, metros, and ferries out of service across the country, here is what you need to know to navigate the disruption:

Total standstill for Dutch public transport on September 9

National rail operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) confirmed that no trains will run nationwide from 2am on Wednesday, September 9, to 2am on Thursday, September 10.

Local transit in major urban centres will be hit just as hard. Municipal transport operators GVB in Amsterdam, RET in Rotterdam, and HTM in The Hague stated that buses, trams, and metros will not operate all day. In the capital, IJ ferries will remain docked and the IJtunnel will stay closed to cyclists and pedestrians, following recent actions where ferry workers joined strikes over municipal decisions.

Regional bus operators across the country are joining the walkout, leaving commuters with virtually no public transit options for the full day. Railway infrastructure manager ProRail confirmed that freight rail will also be completely halted throughout the 24-hour window.