How to navigate the Sept. 9 nationwide Dutch public transport strike
Anyone planning to travel across the Netherlands on Wednesday, September 9 will need to adjust their route due to a 24-hour nationwide public transport strike. With trains, buses, trams, metros, and ferries out of service across the country, here is what you need to know to navigate the disruption:
Total standstill for Dutch public transport on September 9
National rail operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) confirmed that no trains will run nationwide from 2am on Wednesday, September 9, to 2am on Thursday, September 10.
Local transit in major urban centres will be hit just as hard. Municipal transport operators GVB in Amsterdam, RET in Rotterdam, and HTM in The Hague stated that buses, trams, and metros will not operate all day. In the capital, IJ ferries will remain docked and the IJtunnel will stay closed to cyclists and pedestrians, following recent actions where ferry workers joined strikes over municipal decisions.
Regional bus operators across the country are joining the walkout, leaving commuters with virtually no public transit options for the full day. Railway infrastructure manager ProRail confirmed that freight rail will also be completely halted throughout the 24-hour window.
How to navigate travel disruptions in the Netherlands
Travel advice and practical details for Wednesday, September 9 include:
- Schiphol Airport exception: The Airportsprinter will run four times an hour between Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol Airport, and Hoofddorp. As reported by AD, Schiphol secured this minimum service through a court injunction to avoid terminal gridlock.
- No replacement buses: NS will not provide replacement bus services (vervangend busvervoer) during the stoppage, as regional bus drivers across the country are also taking part in the walkout.
- Updated reimbursement rules: As of September 4, NS no longer reimburses up to 25 euros for alternative transport (such as taxis or ride-shares) during strikes. Affected travellers must rely on standard ticket refunds through the delay refund scheme (Geld Terug bij Vertraging).
- International train suspensions: Eurostar, ICE, NightJet, and EuroCity services are completely cancelled within Dutch borders between 2am on Wednesday, September 9 and 2am on Thursday, September 10.
- Amsterdam tunnel and ferry closures: IJ ferries will remain docked all day, and the IJtunnel will stay closed to cyclists and pedestrians.
- Thursday morning recovery: Regular schedules resume on Thursday, September 10, though ProRail warns of early morning delays while trains and crews are moved back into position across the network.
- Commuter guidance: Anyone planning to travel within the Netherlands on Wednesday should check updated travel apps (such as 9292 or NS) before departing and allow significant extra travel time if heading to Schiphol.
With minimal alternatives available on the ground, passengers are advised to work from home where possible. While commuters adjust to the immediate disruption, the underlying dispute driving the nationwide walkout points to a much broader conflict over proposed government austerity measures.
What is driving the nationwide Dutch transport walkout?
Trade union FNV announced the 24-hour stoppage in response to cabinet plans to cut social security funding. The proposed government measures include shortening unemployment benefits (WW), scaling back disability coverage (WIA), and accelerating increases to the state pension age (AOW).
FNV regional transport representative Edwin Kuiper told NOS that public transport personnel perform heavy physical work, giving them "an above-average chance of requiring disability support."
Hospitals, seaports & civil servants to join September walkouts
Public transport previously came to a brief standstill in June, serving as an initial warning to the cabinet over planned social security cuts. Trade unions warned at the time that larger disruptions would follow after the summer if ministers refused to scrap the policy.
Leaked budget plans revealed that ministers had largely removed billions of euros in proposed social security cuts from the books to placate unions, as reported by Telegraaf. However, sources told the paper that union leaders deemed the partial rollback insufficient and refused to cancel planned industrial action.
Public transport is consequently not the only sector walking out during the week. FNV board member Henri Janssen told Telegraaf that cabinet plans "affect the livelihood of millions of workers and their families", adding that "every working person can face illness, disability, or involuntary unemployment" and requires a dependable social safety net.
Healthcare personnel at hospitals, seaport workers, and civil servants are also holding strikes and protests across the country throughout the week. With FNV planning further actions in cleaning, construction, and waste management, internationals should prepare for broader disruptions to public services in the coming days.
Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media