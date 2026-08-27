Amsterdam-Noord cut off as ferry workers to join 24-hour strike

Amsterdam-Noord will be virtually inaccessible on Wednesday, September 9, as ferry workers are set to join in on the 24-hour public transport strike taking place across the Netherlands.

Dutch public transport to grind to halt for 24-hour strike

On September 9, a nationwide public transport strike is taking place. For 24 hours, trains, buses, trams and metros across the Netherlands will not run. It now seems that ferries, at least in Amsterdam, will also be affected.

This means that the around 70.000 residents who take the ferry to or from Amsterdam-Noord every day for work or school will be unable to easily access the area. Never mind the over 110.000 people who live in Amsterdam-Noord.

Concerns over accessibility of Amsterdam-Noord

Many are understandably worried about the accessibility of the area, but there are not many alternatives. The only way to get in or out of the district without public transport is by car or a long detour via the Schellingwouderbrug, reports De Telegraaf.