Amsterdam-Noord cut off as ferry workers to join 24-hour strike
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Amsterdam-Noord will be virtually inaccessible on Wednesday, September 9, as ferry workers are set to join in on the 24-hour public transport strike taking place across the Netherlands.
Dutch public transport to grind to halt for 24-hour strike
On September 9, a nationwide public transport strike is taking place. For 24 hours, trains, buses, trams and metros across the Netherlands will not run. It now seems that ferries, at least in Amsterdam, will also be affected.
This means that the around 70.000 residents who take the ferry to or from Amsterdam-Noord every day for work or school will be unable to easily access the area. Never mind the over 110.000 people who live in Amsterdam-Noord.
Concerns over accessibility of Amsterdam-Noord
Many are understandably worried about the accessibility of the area, but there are not many alternatives. The only way to get in or out of the district without public transport is by car or a long detour via the Schellingwouderbrug, reports De Telegraaf.
Another possibility would be to open the IJ tunnel, designated for cars, to cyclists. However, district administrator Talitha Koek (PRO) says the chance of this happening is small. “There are also many objections to it,” said Koek. Eight accidents occurred when the tunnel was last opened to cyclists.
Nationwide strikes against social security cuts
Residents in the Netherlands can expect September to be a chaotic month, with several strikes to take place. Back in July, unions warned that the country would be hit by strikes affecting public transport, government services, ports and healthcare, among others.
The strikes are part of an issue that has been going on for months. Earlier this year, Dutch trade unions threatened strikes if the government did not scrap their plans to cut unemployment benefits (WW) and disability benefits (WIA), as well as those to increase the state pension age.
While the government scrapped its plans to raise the state pension age more quickly and promised to “potentially” reduce the social security cuts, the unions will not be satisfied until the reforms are completely off the table. The first public transport strike took place on June 24 and the next one is set to follow in September.
“We realise that a 24-hour strike causes disruption. We sincerely find that regrettable,” said union FNV in an earlier press release. “However, the consequences of dismantling our social security system are much greater and last much longer.”
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