The Netherlands postpones EES rollout to ease airport border delays
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As airports and airlines continue to grow concerned about the excessive wait times and delays caused by the new European Entry/Exit System (EES), the Netherlands has reportedly joined eight other countries in postponing the system's introduction.
Why 8 EU nations are further delaying EES implementation
The Netherlands, along with Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Switzerland and Portugal, has reportedly been allowed to postpone EES implementation to “maintain border fluidity”, according to British newspaper The Sunday Times.
The European Commission previously allowed a temporary 150-day pause on EES border checks for European countries struggling with increased passenger numbers over the summer holiday period.
Although the pause was set to run out on September 6, the nine European countries are thought to have refused to enforce the change “until the technology and systems were working correctly”, adds the Independent.
A European Commission spokesperson recently commented in a press briefing that they “are in close and constructive contact with the few member states where adjustments are still needed at certain border crossings.” Overall, however, EES so far has “generally worked well”, and the “benefits of the new system for the EU are obvious”, according to Euronews.
Wait times stretched at Dutch airports
Dutch airports first started introducing further passport controls in October 2025, and from April 10, 2026, the EES was rolled out to all European borders.
However, budget airline Ryanair’s chief operating officer Neal McMahon recently criticised the rollout of the new checks, commenting that “The EU’s handling of EES has been a shambles from start to finish.”
Ultimately, passengers are suffering as airports and airlines struggle with longer processing times and queues. “Passengers should not be made to pay the price for the EU’s failed EES rollout,” added McMahon.
Checking travellers' passports at border security used to take around 20 to 25 seconds, whereas it can now take up to 90 seconds per passenger, doubling wait times at some major European hubs.
In Frankfurt, Germany, border wait times have increased from 60 minutes in 2025 to 120 minutes in July 2026, while at Munich Airport wait times doubled from 31 to 60 minutes and at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam from 80 to 120 minutes.
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