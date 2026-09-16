The Netherlands postpones EES rollout to ease airport border delays

As airports and airlines continue to grow concerned about the excessive wait times and delays caused by the new European Entry/Exit System (EES), the Netherlands has reportedly joined eight other countries in postponing the system's introduction.

Why 8 EU nations are further delaying EES implementation

The Netherlands, along with Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Switzerland and Portugal, has reportedly been allowed to postpone EES implementation to “maintain border fluidity”, according to British newspaper The Sunday Times.

The European Commission previously allowed a temporary 150-day pause on EES border checks for European countries struggling with increased passenger numbers over the summer holiday period.

Although the pause was set to run out on September 6, the nine European countries are thought to have refused to enforce the change “until the technology and systems were working correctly”, adds the Independent.