New Entry/Exit system kicks off at first Dutch airports on October 20

The first Dutch airports are set to introduce digital passport controls as part of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) from Monday, October 20. Here’s what non-EU travellers need to know about what’s changing where and when.

First Dutch airports implement EES this autumn

As of October 12, 2025, the Netherlands and other European countries have started implementing the new Entry/Exit System at their borders. The new system is designed to make travel quicker and replace the passport stamp system for logging arrivals and departures.

The Netherlands has already introduced the new system at maritime ports and is set to implement it at Dutch airports soon as well. According to a press release by the government, the EES will first be used at smaller airports, such as the one in Den Helder, before being launched at bigger airports such as Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

Here are the dates and locations of the EES launch in the Netherlands: