Time to reevaluate your autmun travel plans as easyJet staff in Portugal and France have voted to strike during the first week of October and the third week of December. The planned walkouts are expected to cause flight delays and cancellations across Europe, including for passengers travelling to and from the Netherlands.

easyJet flights to the Netherlands disrupted in autumn 2026

easyJet cabin crew employees in Portugal have voted to carry out two waves of strikes this autumn, the first from October 2 to 6 and the second from December 19 to 23.

While the strikes will largely disrupt airports in Lisbon, Porto and Faro, Dutch airports such as Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and Eindhoven Airport will also feel knock-on effects.

According to the National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC), around 500 flights could be grounded during the October strike, although Portuguese law requires organisations to maintain a minimum level of service during strikes.