Dutch police have broadcast an audio recording of the suspect behind the massive data breach at telecom provider Odido. Cybercrime collective ShinyHunters has since mocked law enforcement and threatened a new attack in the Netherlands.

Voice of Odido suspect played on national television

During a broadcast of the Dutch police-appeals television programme Opsporing Verzocht on September 7, 2026, police released an audio recording featuring the suspect's voice. The decision to publish the clip came after the caller failed to respond to an ultimatum issued by authorities in July urging him to turn himself in.

Following an investigation by a voice expert, law enforcement confirmed that the recording features a genuine human voice rather than artificial intelligence. "The man speaks neat Dutch and has a number of striking tones and characteristics in his voice that might make him recognisable, especially to his family, friends, and acquaintances," a police spokesperson told NOS.

Authorities also noted that the suspect specifically used English IT jargon during the phone call. This detail suggests that the suspect may have personal experience working in an IT environment or intimate knowledge of helpdesk operations.