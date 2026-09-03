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TikTok housing scams hit international students in the Netherlands

TikTok housing scams hit international students in the Netherlands

University Students Scammed Housing

Image credit: Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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Fraudsters are increasingly using TikTok and social media to target students in the Netherlands with fake room listings amid the ongoing housing shortage. International students arriving for the new academic year are particularly vulnerable as tight deadlines leave many desperate for accommodation.

How TikTok scammers target students in the Netherlands

Housing platform Pararius has raised the alarm after detecting a sharp rise in fake video tours and stolen property listings across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, NOS Stories revealed. The surge comes as severe room shortages across major Dutch university cities leave incoming tenants increasingly vulnerable to online rental fraud.

Fraudsters typically copy legitimate room photos and video tours from verified housing portals, reposting them on social media channels popular with young people. Once a student reaches out, scammers quickly move the conversation to private messaging apps like WhatsApp, demanding upfront deposits or reservation fees before ghosting the victim as soon as the money is transferred.

Because these fake adverts frequently use stolen material, rental platforms have called on social media companies to implement stricter account verification and take faster action. "We send the files containing police reports from victims to TikTok, but action remains far too slow," said Jasper de Groot, founder and CEO of housing platform Pararius.

In response, a spokesperson for TikTok said, "Fraud and scams are strictly prohibited on our platform, and we investigate reported accounts as soon as they are flagged."

International students become primary targets

International students searching for accommodation in the Netherlands are particularly vulnerable to online housing scams. Searching from abroad, many non-native students cannot attend physical viewings before relocating to university cities like Amsterdam, Utrecht or Nijmegen, forcing them to rely on online listings and digital video tours.

"Scammers are directly exploiting the extreme scarcity in the student housing market," a representative for the Fraudehelpdesk told Nederlands Dagblad. This severe shortage leaves incoming expats facing tight deadlines and repeated rejections, making them more willing to take risks when a listing appears legitimate.

The emotional toll of the housing crisis often blinds desperate house hunters to obvious warning signs. "When you have already been rejected so many times, you just want an advert like that to be real," one student victim told Het Parool

What to check when house hunting in the Netherlands

Navigating the Dutch rental market requires extra vigilance, especially when searching for accommodation online from abroad. Housing advisers recommend taking several practical steps to avoid falling for fake social media listings:

  • Never transfer deposit money, reservation fees or advance rent before inspecting a room in person or via a live interactive video call
  • Be cautious of alleged landlords who insist on moving communications off-platform to private messaging apps or claim they cannot meet in person because they live abroad
  • Check official property ownership records through the municipal land registry (Kadaster) if an offer or landlord appears suspicious
  • Use verified housing portals or official university accommodation channels rather than unverified social media adverts

Students who suspect they have encountered a fraudulent advert or fallen victim to a scam should immediately report the profile to the platform, notify their bank, and file an official report with the Dutch police (Politie).

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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