Fraudsters are increasingly using TikTok and social media to target students in the Netherlands with fake room listings amid the ongoing housing shortage. International students arriving for the new academic year are particularly vulnerable as tight deadlines leave many desperate for accommodation.

How TikTok scammers target students in the Netherlands

Housing platform Pararius has raised the alarm after detecting a sharp rise in fake video tours and stolen property listings across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, NOS Stories revealed. The surge comes as severe room shortages across major Dutch university cities leave incoming tenants increasingly vulnerable to online rental fraud.

Fraudsters typically copy legitimate room photos and video tours from verified housing portals, reposting them on social media channels popular with young people. Once a student reaches out, scammers quickly move the conversation to private messaging apps like WhatsApp, demanding upfront deposits or reservation fees before ghosting the victim as soon as the money is transferred.

Because these fake adverts frequently use stolen material, rental platforms have called on social media companies to implement stricter account verification and take faster action. "We send the files containing police reports from victims to TikTok, but action remains far too slow," said Jasper de Groot, founder and CEO of housing platform Pararius.