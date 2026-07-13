International students in the Netherlands are at high risk of being exploited in the hunt for housing. The National Student Union (LSVb) hotline has already received 263 appeals for help in 2026. Housing struggles for international students in the Netherlands The LSVb is seeing increasing desperation as students don’t know who to turn to, as revealed in a conversation with AD. Many are scared of homelessness, unable to fall back on their parents far away, and instead subject themselves to worsening conditions. While the LSVb understands that educational institutions are limited in their ability to support students, they are calling for universities to inform students better about their rights and possibilities to act in cases of mistreatment. AD explained how some live in small windowless rooms, with under-the-table contracts for 725 euros a month, others have to deal with bedbug infestations as their landlord remains unresponsive or make substantial downpayments only to realise they have been scammed. Declining international student enrolment 129.764 international students are currently enrolled in universities in the Netherlands, approximately half of the population of Groningen. They flock to Dutch universities looking for quality education in English, more affordable than alternatives in the US and the UK.

In 2026, the international student community has seen a historic shift in enrolment numbers. After years of steady 10 to 20 percent annual growth, international student numbers are dropping, and some experts expect further decline in the coming years. Once they arrive, the realities of the housing crisis and a labour market exclusive of non-Dutch speakers set in. In the search for affordable rooms, many encounter illegal rental contracts, unhygienic conditions and online scams. As past cabinets have already been pushing universities to limit the recruitment of international students, the housing crisis continues to restrict access for international students. Universities in Amsterdam and Utrecht have already been telling students to reject their offers unless they have secured a room. Amsterdam students without heating for weeks Amsterdam is the largest student hub in the Netherlands, yet it is experiencing a glaring lack of student-dedicated housing. Even if student housing is offered, the conditions are poor.

In an apartment complex in Amsterdam-Oost run and owned by DUWO, a non-profit organisation for student housing, residents are constantly subjected to issues regarding their standard of living, reports Het Parool. The building, inhabited by students from the University of Amsterdam (UvA), the Hogeschool van Amsterdam (HvA) and Amsterdam University College (AUC) has been facing issues with heating, hot water and wifi consistently since 2024. For AUC students, living in these dorms is mandatory. In interviews with the tenants last winter, Het Parool found students struggling with the cold. Some try to keep warm with blankets and portable radiators, as complaints about the lack of heating do not seem to go through to the building management. “Sometimes I have no heating for a few hours, but sometimes it lasts for weeks. My room cools down to 15 degrees Celsius. When I reported a problem, DUWO sometimes sends someone to repair it. Often, it breaks again shortly after, and then another part is missing. I often get no response at all to a report,” explained student Bas Gerritsen to the Amsterdam newspaper.