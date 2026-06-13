International student numbers drop for the first time in 20 years

The downward trend in international student numbers in the Netherlands is officially consolidating. Following a drop in new arrivals last year, fresh data reveals that the total international student population is shrinking, marking a significant shift for Dutch higher education .

A historic shift in Dutch higher education trends

A new study by the education organisation Nuffic reveals that 129.764 international students are currently registered at Dutch universities and universities of applied sciences (hogescholen). This represents a nominal drop of just 133 students (0,1 percent) compared to the previous year. While that margin is small, any downward move represents a major trend break for a sector accustomed to annual growth rates of 10 to 20 percent.

This contraction follows a previous decline in new student intake, signaling that the broader cooling-off period in Dutch higher education is having a tangible impact. Figures compiled from the Education Executive Agency (DUO) reveal that the overall drop is primarily driven by declining interest in bachelor's degrees. New international bachelor's enrolments fell by 2,9 percent at universities of applied sciences (hoger beroepsonderwijs) and 3,8 percent at research universities (wetenschappelijk onderwijs).

According to Jonatan Weenink, a researcher at Nuffic, the current dip signals a broader shift for upcoming academic cycles. Weenink noted, “The fact that intake for bachelor's programmes is declining further makes it plausible that the international student population will decrease further in the coming years.”