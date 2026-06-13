International student numbers drop for the first time in 20 years
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The downward trend in international student numbers in the Netherlands is officially consolidating. Following a drop in new arrivals last year, fresh data reveals that the total international student population is shrinking, marking a significant shift for Dutch higher education
A historic shift in Dutch higher education trends
A new study by the education organisation Nuffic reveals that 129.764 international students are currently registered at Dutch universities and universities of applied sciences (hogescholen). This represents a nominal drop of just 133 students (0,1 percent) compared to the previous year. While that margin is small, any downward move represents a major trend break for a sector accustomed to annual growth rates of 10 to 20 percent.
This contraction follows a previous decline in new student intake, signaling that the broader cooling-off period in Dutch higher education is having a tangible impact. Figures compiled from the Education Executive Agency (DUO) reveal that the overall drop is primarily driven by declining interest in bachelor's degrees. New international bachelor's enrolments fell by 2,9 percent at universities of applied sciences (hoger beroepsonderwijs) and 3,8 percent at research universities (wetenschappelijk onderwijs).
According to Jonatan Weenink, a researcher at Nuffic, the current dip signals a broader shift for upcoming academic cycles. Weenink noted, “The fact that intake for bachelor's programmes is declining further makes it plausible that the international student population will decrease further in the coming years.”
Who is not choosing the Netherlands anymore?
The shifting demographics show significant drops from some of the historically largest source countries. Germany remains the top provider of international students in the Netherlands, but total numbers fell by 8,4 percent to 18.241, marking the fifth consecutive year of decline since a peak in 2021.
Outside of the European Economic Area (EEA), the most striking change involves China. New Chinese enrolments collapsed by 27,5 percent, representing the sharpest drop since 2006 and pushing the country out of the top five student source markets for the first time in nearly two decades.
Researchers suggest this global trend stems from the rising international prestige of Chinese universities, which encourages more individuals to study closer to home. Conversely, some countries saw growth; new master's enrolments from India jumped by 16,5 percent, while overall enrolments from Spain rose by 28 percent.
These dipping numbers are already raising alarm bells beyond campus walls. A previous study by SEO Economic Research warned that limiting international students could cost the Dutch economy billions of euros, largely due to the long-term loss of highly skilled graduates who choose to stay and work in the country.
Engineering boom boosts Eindhoven over Amsterdam
Despite the general decline across higher education, certain fields of study and regions are seeing remarkable growth. Engineering and technology programmes saw a major surge in popularity, growing by over 10 percent at research universities to become the second most popular field behind economics.
This technical boom has triggered a geographical shift across the Netherlands. The city of Eindhoven saw its international student numbers jump by 13 percent, entering the national top five student cities for the first time.
Conversely, Amsterdam experienced a 1,7 percent contraction in its international student body. Pages tracking university student housing and local placement reflect that while Amsterdam remains the largest student hub in the country, this minor drop marks its first local decline in 20 years.
Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media