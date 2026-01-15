Dutch student rooms among most expensive in Europe

While student housing prices across Europe have started to decline, this is not the case in the Netherlands, where student rooms have actually become more expensive. According to the International Rent Index by HousingAnywhere, student housing in Amsterdam and Rotterdam is among the most expensive in Europe.

Amsterdam and Rotterdam have highest student room prices

To create the index, HousingAnywhere analysed rooms, studios and apartments listed on the rental platform in 25 cities across 11 European countries for Q4 of 2025. Based on listings, Amsterdam and Rotterdam had the priciest student rooms - keeping in mind that expensive cities like London and Geneva were not included.

Of all the cities in Europe, Rotterdam saw the sharpest increase in rental prices. The average cost of a student room rose by 6,3 percent to 850 euros. On the other hand, while Amsterdam’s prices remained stable, the average student room still costs around 990 euros - the most expensive in Europe.

Paris was also named as one of the most expensive cities for student rooms, costing an average of 800 euros per month. On the other end of the spectrum were Budapest (370 euros) and Athens (400 euros) with the least expensive.