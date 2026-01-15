Home
Dutch student rooms among most expensive in Europe

Dutch student rooms among most expensive in Europe

www.hollandfoto.net / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

While student housing prices across Europe have started to decline, this is not the case in the Netherlands, where student rooms have actually become more expensive. According to the International Rent Index by HousingAnywhere, student housing in Amsterdam and Rotterdam is among the most expensive in Europe.

Amsterdam and Rotterdam have highest student room prices

To create the index, HousingAnywhere analysed rooms, studios and apartments listed on the rental platform in 25 cities across 11 European countries for Q4 of 2025. Based on listings, Amsterdam and Rotterdam had the priciest student rooms - keeping in mind that expensive cities like London and Geneva were not included. 

Of all the cities in Europe, Rotterdam saw the sharpest increase in rental prices. The average cost of a student room rose by 6,3 percent to 850 euros. On the other hand, while Amsterdam’s prices remained stable, the average student room still costs around 990 euros - the most expensive in Europe.

Paris was also named as one of the most expensive cities for student rooms, costing an average of 800 euros per month. On the other end of the spectrum were Budapest (370 euros) and Athens (400 euros) with the least expensive.

While Germany also still has some of the most expensive student housing prices, several German cities actually saw a drop in prices. The average rent fell by 11,2 percent in Hamburg, 9,6 percent in Berlin and 9,4 percent in Stuttgart

Dwindling rental supply affects Dutch student housing prices

The housing platform might not include a reason for the rising costs of student housing in the Netherlands, but according to NU.nl, the large-scale sale of rental properties could be a factor. Many Dutch landlords are selling off their rental properties due to new rent regulations, such as the Affordable Rent Act.

As more homes disappear from the rental market due to this sell-up, the student housing shortage worsens. The National Student Housing Monitor for 2025 showed that in just one year, over 5.000 student homes were sold, equivalent to 10.000 student rooms.

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

