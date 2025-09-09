Growing student housing shortage in the Netherlands leaves students hopeless

A new report by Kences, the student housing knowledge centre, has concluded that students in the Netherlands are giving up on finding housing while they complete their studies, as the shortage continues to worsen.

More students in the Netherlands forced to live at home

Based on figures from the National Student Housing Monitor, 44 percent of students in the Netherlands live in student housing, while 49 percent would like to. Eight years ago, 52 percent of students lived away from home, and 59 percent wanted to but couldn’t.

According to Kences, as fewer and fewer student rooms become available, students are giving up hope of finding a room, and access to higher education is being limited. "If you can't leave home, it usually means a longer commute or having to choose a different program because the distance is too great," Kences director Jolan de Bie told NOS.

"The experience of being (partially) excluded from student life can also lead to feelings of isolation and lower self-esteem," said De Bie. Not only do students who are forced to stay at home with their parents miss out on student life and building a network that could help find a job later on, but it also reduces knowledge migration, as other countries with more housing available for international students become more attractive.