International student numbers at Dutch universities drop for first time in years

For the first time in almost 10 years, the Netherlands has seen fewer international students enrolling at Dutch universities, according to figures from the Education Executive Agency (DUO) and Nuffic.

The Netherlands sees drop in international student numbers

A recent report by DUO has shown that in previous years, there was a larger number of international students enrolling in higher education in the Netherlands than in the 2024/25 academic year. Since the 2014/15 academic year, international student numbers have increased rapidly, rising from 12.000 to over 26.000 in the last academic year.

However, this growth has started to stabilise with numbers declining. According to Nuffic, 19.440 international students enrolled in a bachelor’s programme at a Dutch university for the 2024/25 academic year - 5,2 percent fewer than the previous academic year. Bachelor’s programmes at universities of applied sciences also saw a drop of 6,7 percent.

Rise in international enrollments for master’s programmes

Master’s programmes on the other hand have seen a significant increase in the number of international enrollments. With 19.962 enrollments at universities (9,9 percent) and 2.365 at universities of applied sciences (8,8 percent), the number of international students completing their master’s in the Netherlands has seen a big jump.