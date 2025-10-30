Home
International student numbers at Dutch universities drop for first time in years

robert coolen / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

For the first time in almost 10 years, the Netherlands has seen fewer international students enrolling at Dutch universities, according to figures from the Education Executive Agency (DUO) and Nuffic. 

A recent report by DUO has shown that in previous years, there was a larger number of international students enrolling in higher education in the Netherlands than in the 2024/25 academic year. Since the 2014/15 academic year, international student numbers have increased rapidly, rising from 12.000 to over 26.000 in the last academic year. 

However, this growth has started to stabilise with numbers declining. According to Nuffic, 19.440 international students enrolled in a bachelor’s programme at a Dutch university for the 2024/25 academic year - 5,2 percent fewer than the previous academic year. Bachelor’s programmes at universities of applied sciences also saw a drop of 6,7 percent.

Rise in international enrollments for master’s programmes

Master’s programmes on the other hand have seen a significant increase in the number of international enrollments. With 19.962 enrollments at universities (9,9 percent) and 2.365 at universities of applied sciences (8,8 percent), the number of international students completing their master’s in the Netherlands has seen a big jump.

"In the university master's programme, 43 percent of students transfer from another programme (e.g., a bachelor's degree) in the Netherlands, compared to 23 percent 10 years ago," Nuffic researcher Jonatan Weenink explained. This means that a drop in international bachelor’s students could affect future enrollments in master’s programmes.

Fewer international students in the Netherlands expected in coming years

While there are several benefits to international students in the Netherlands, the government has introduced measures to reduce their numbers and address the negatives, such as housing shortages and pressure on educational institutions, reports NOS.

To limit internationalisation in the Netherlands, the government wants Dutch universities to remove courses taught in English and cap the number of international students. 

A study by SEO Economic Research revealed that this would actually cost the Dutch economy 4,8 billion euros, as the skilled workforce would shrink, tax revenues would drop and the business companies get from internationals would decline. 

