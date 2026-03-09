Level up your career in Amsterdam: World-class Master’s and MBA events are coming to town
Sooner or later, as an expat in the Netherlands, you will have learnt just how fast the Dutch job market moves. Whether you’re just starting or you’ve been in the game for a few years, there comes a point where you need more than just a good CV to make the jump to the next level.
On Monday, March 16, 2026, the DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station will host two major opportunities for young expats: the Master's Studies Fair and the Connect MBA event.
Organised by QS, the institution behind the World University Rankings, the evening is split into two distinct parts, ensuring no one’s time is wasted.
Don’t miss out on the first Master’s Studies Fair
For the first time ever, QS is bringing its specialised Master’s Fair to the Netherlands. A significant moment for students and recent graduates who feel stuck in the "application black hole."
Rather than sending dozens of emails into the void, you get the chance to talk directly to representatives from institutions like Bocconi, ESCP, London Business School, Ecole Polytechnique, McGill, HKUST, POLIMI, Stockholm University and many others.
This is your chance to ask about the things that really matter to you: actual job prospects, starting salaries, and how to successfully navigate staying in the Benelux region after you graduate.
Connect MBA: One-on-one sessions
If you have at least three years of work experience, you probably don’t want to wander around a busy fair. That’s why the Connect MBA event is returning with a one-on-one setup. It’s built around pre-scheduled, 25-minute private chats. Sit down with admissions directors from schools like HEC Paris, London Business School, SDA Bocconi, Warwick Business School, Rotterdam School of Management, and Manchester Metropolitan.
Booking a session will allow you to talk about specific goals, potential returns on investment, and how a global MBA can help you jump into a leadership role.
Get help from admissions strategists
With the presence of one of the industry's leading admissions strategists, you can get even more out of the events. Amy Duckworth will be offering live profile audits throughout the evening. Find out why your CV isn’t hitting the mark and how to make your story noticeable for your dream school. In a world where AI's presence is increasing at a fast pace, getting a direct steer from an expert gives you the advantage that will set you apart.
Take advantage of all the perks
Aside from networking and auditing professionals, those attending may take advantage of a scholarship fund of $45.000 available only to participants. You will also find workshops designed specifically to help you navigate the nuances of the Dutch job market.
Claim your spot
While the events on Monday, March 16, 2026, are completely free, do not forget to register beforehand. The slots for the first Master’s Studies Fair in the Netherlands are in high demand, so sign up sooner rather than later. The QS team will match you with the right schools and experts.