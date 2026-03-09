Sooner or later, as an expat in the Netherlands, you will have learnt just how fast the Dutch job market moves. Whether you’re just starting or you’ve been in the game for a few years, there comes a point where you need more than just a good CV to make the jump to the next level. On Monday, March 16, 2026, the DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station will host two major opportunities for young expats: the Master's Studies Fair and the Connect MBA event. Organised by QS, the institution behind the World University Rankings, the evening is split into two distinct parts, ensuring no one’s time is wasted. Don’t miss out on the first Master’s Studies Fair For the first time ever, QS is bringing its specialised Master’s Fair to the Netherlands. A significant moment for students and recent graduates who feel stuck in the "application black hole."

Rather than sending dozens of emails into the void, you get the chance to talk directly to representatives from institutions like Bocconi, ESCP, London Business School, Ecole Polytechnique, McGill, HKUST, POLIMI, Stockholm University and many others. This is your chance to ask about the things that really matter to you: actual job prospects, starting salaries, and how to successfully navigate staying in the Benelux region after you graduate. Connect MBA: One-on-one sessions If you have at least three years of work experience, you probably don’t want to wander around a busy fair. That’s why the Connect MBA event is returning with a one-on-one setup. It’s built around pre-scheduled, 25-minute private chats. Sit down with admissions directors from schools like HEC Paris, London Business School, SDA Bocconi, Warwick Business School, Rotterdam School of Management, and Manchester Metropolitan. Booking a session will allow you to talk about specific goals, potential returns on investment, and how a global MBA can help you jump into a leadership role.