International tenants more likely to lose rental deposits in the Netherlands

According to the renter’s rights group !WOON, not getting the deposit back at the end of a rental agreement has become an increasingly common problem for tenants in the Netherlands, especially among internationals.

Rental deposit disputes growing in the Netherlands

More and more private landlords in the Netherlands are not refunding security deposits or are only partially refunding deposits once a tenant moves out at the end of a rental term. “International tenants, in particular, seem to be frequent victims of this,” said the !WOON report.

In Amsterdam alone, 203 tenants reported an unreturned or partial refund of a deposit last year. There were an additional 20 reports from other municipalities. According to Dutch law, a landlord has 14 days to return a deposit after a lease ends.

If a renter doesn’t get their deposit back in this time frame, it is up to them to take legal action. “In our opinion, this is a clear omission in the Good Landlordship Act - which is otherwise very helpful in our work.”