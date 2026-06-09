Dutch gov't to ban "kidfluencers" from making commercial content

The Dutch government is moving ahead with regulating “kidfluencers”, aiming to ban children under 16 from creating commercial social media content. Minister of Work and Participation Thierry Aartsen said employing children as revenue models constitutes “child labour”, and the new rules will aim to prevent exploitation.

Minister outlines risks of children's exposure to social media work

Minister Aartsen outlined his concerns in a letter to parliament, stating that children appearing in widely-viewed online content face serious risks including loss of privacy and negative self-image development. "Especially when children are used as a revenue model by companies or parents," the minister from People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) emphasised, as reported by RTL. The Labour Inspectorate has also expressed concerns about the practice.

The minister aims to bring "commercial production of online content by and with children" under existing child labour rules. This means using children under 16 for commercial online content will become illegal, with corresponding fines for violations. While Aartsen stated he wants to mainly tackle "excesses", he acknowledged that defining where to draw the line remains under development.

Current child labour rules to include social media content

The new approach represents a stricter stance than previous government proposals. The former cabinet had suggested requiring parents of kidfluencers to apply for exemptions from the Labour Inspectorate. This new plan to classify the practice under child labour prohibition enables harder enforcement.