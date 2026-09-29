Kickstart Stoptober in the Netherlands: Fears, willpower & what works

While October marks the romantic start of autumn in the Netherlands for those watching the leaves fall and the streets turn shades of rust and gold, the arrival of Stoptober, the annual campaign encouraging smokers to quit for 28 days, brings a much more stressful countdown: confronting their habit head-on. To make sense of the anxiety and willpower traps, certified quit-smoking coach Niko Kyladinos offers a crucial perspective shift. "The dread of physical withdrawal is one of the main barriers holding back most smokers," he explains. "Removing that constant restlessness gives you the space to unlearn daily routines." Confronting that dread begins with separating what the body is going through from what the mind is afraid of. Pre-quit anxiety & physical fears that haunt smokers Fear of physical distress is one of the main reasons smokers hesitate to take that first step. While that worry can feel overwhelming, it is entirely possible to quit smoking without withdrawal symptoms when you use safe, medically approved Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT). "A slow-release patch provides a steady 24/7 baseline of nicotine so your system doesn't go into shock," Niko notes, "while fast-acting gum acts as an immediate 'fire extinguisher' for sudden cravings." Removing that chemical panic gives the mind breathing room to unlearn daily routines.

These tools can also help you quit smoking without gaining weight. While nicotine subtly boosts metabolism, dramatic weight gain mostly happens during cold turkey attempts when panic sets in and cigarettes are swapped for sugar to chase quick dopamine hits. Properly dosed NRT prevents sudden metabolic drops and hunger spikes, allowing eating habits to stabilise. The vaping compromise: Cleaner alternative or hidden trap? In a country rapidly expanding its rookvrij zones, feeling pushed out leads many to view vaping as a practical compromise that eliminates smoke smells and avoids disapproving looks. Many pick up e-cigarettes intending to taper down nicotine over time. However, unlike medical NRT, e-cigarettes maintain the exact hand-to-mouth rituals and rapid nicotine spikes of traditional smoking. "Because they are discreet and never burn down, people end up puffing on them constantly," Niko cautions, "making it harder, not easier, to eventually walk away." Why cold turkey fails for Dutch expats Relying purely on willpower to stop smoking is one of the quickest ways to hit a wall. "Think of willpower like a battery that empties as the day goes on," Niko explains. After a demanding workday or an evening out, that battery hits zero, and mental defences drop.

Most unassisted attempts to quit cold turkey fail because it forces you to fight cravings and say no dozens of times every single day. This non-stop battle is exhausting, which is why only about 3 percent to 5 percent of cold turkey attempts last a full year. Coaching helps switch off that autopilot so quitting stops feeling like a daily struggle against urges. Power of turning a guilt trip into a source of data Carrying guilt from past attempts is equally common, leading many to think, "I've tried quitting before and failed, so why bother?" The real breakthrough comes from changing that perspective entirely. "It happens when you stop seeing a past attempt as a personal failure, but as useful data," Niko emphasises. Slipping up at a gathering or during a stressful moment is not a defeat; it simply reveals a specific trigger that requires better preparation. Uncovering those exact weak spots allows you to plan ahead instead of relying on blind hope. Science-backed quitting methods that work When looking for the easiest way to quit smoking, medical research consistently points to a clear gold standard: combining proven support aids with structured behavioural guidance. While nicotine replacement tools smooth out physical cravings, coaching provides practical strategies to navigate daily routines, social gatherings and cope with stress without cigarettes.