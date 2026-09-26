Dutch hospitals ban hundreds over aggression towards healthcare staff
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Hospitals across the Netherlands are increasingly issuing official bans to patients and visitors following a surge in aggressive behaviour towards healthcare workers. Incidents involving verbal abuse, physical assaults and death threats have led medical facilities to blacklist individuals from non-urgent care.
Understanding hospital bans & patient rules in the Netherlands
According to a survey conducted by RTL Nieuws, at least 281 people were issued an official hospital ban in 2025 across 41 responding healthcare facilities. The trend has accelerated rapidly in 2026, with at least 205 bans recorded in the first seven months of the year alone, and seven hospitals reporting more bans in those seven months than in all of 2025.
A hospital ban (ziekenhuisontzegging) is the most severe measure a healthcare facility can take, barring individuals from visiting, booking non-urgent appointments or undergoing scheduled procedures. Under Dutch law, emergency medical care cannot be legally denied, but healthcare professionals may terminate treatment contracts if severe aggression threatens staff wellbeing.
Before imposing a ban, hospitals typically attempt de-escalation talks or issue formal warnings. Due to privacy regulations, individual facilities are currently prohibited from sharing their blacklists with each other. Misbehaviour occurs across all departments, but is reported most frequently in emergency rooms, surgery units and obstetrics wards.
Why is staff aggression increasing in Dutch hospitals?
Healthcare providers attribute the surge in hostility to a combination of factors, including long waiting times, emotional distress, mental health challenges and substance abuse.
Representatives from several facilities also highlight a broader shift towards demanding behaviour, noting that patients and visitors react aggressively when their immediate expectations are not met.
The psychological toll on medical personnel is growing, with institutions warning that hostility risks driving nurses and doctors out of the profession, further worsening existing healthcare staff shortages in the Netherlands.
To protect employees, hospitals are rolling out targeted preventative measures. Most facilities now offer mandatory de-escalation training, deploy dedicated security stewards and remove full surnames from employee badges to safeguard staff privacy.
However, hospitals stress that local measures are not enough, calling on the Dutch government for national policy reforms and stronger police enforcement to address aggression across the healthcare sector.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media