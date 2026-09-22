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Commission proposes new rules to fast-track non-EU qualifications

Commission proposes new rules to fast-track non-EU qualifications

Eu Plans to Cut Qualification Recognition for Internationals

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By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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The European Commission has proposed a new directive to streamline how professional qualifications obtained outside the EU are recognised across member states. By introducing standardised rules and strict processing deadlines, the legislation aims to slash average waiting times from 14 months down to four months, tackling severe skilled labour shortages and widespread "skills waste" across the bloc.

Cutting recognition wait times from 14 months to 4

Under current rules, non-EU nationals moving to the bloc face a bureaucratic nightmare to get overseas qualifications officially recognised. According to a European Commission assessment, the procedure currently takes an average of 14 months and costs around 1.500 euros per applicant. A Commission survey revealed that 70 percent of non-EU citizens view the length of the process as a major hurdle to working in Europe.

This administrative bottleneck has fuelled widespread "skills waste", leaving highly qualified internationals stuck in jobs below their capability while employers grapple with structural labour shortages. To address this, the proposed directive introduces aligned documentation requirements, strict processing deadlines and guaranteed appeal rights across all member states.

By replacing fragmented national rules with a streamlined framework, the EU executive aims to cut processing times down to four months. "With the new rules, the recognition of qualifications will be simpler and faster, including for skilled workers from outside the EU," said Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner in a press release. "We are removing barriers for those who want to work legally in Europe, and closing loopholes for those who want to exploit them."

Automatic recognition for key professions & digital wallet

The process will become even smoother for certain critical sectors. Under the proposal, qualifications obtained outside the EU in seven key professions - doctors, general care nurses, dental practitioners, midwives, veterinary surgeons, pharmacists and architects - will benefit from automatic recognition.

To qualify, credentials must originate from accredited institutions vetted by European quality assurance agencies.

Qualifications across all sectors will also be issued in a standardised digital format and made accessible through the EU Digital Identity Wallet.

Additionally, a new online comparison tool will allow employers and workers to evaluate credentials across different member states free of charge. Crucially, the directive does not override national sovereignty over immigration.

Recognition decisions will remain non-transferable between EU nations, and individual member states retain full authority over visas, residence permits, language requirements and professional conduct rules.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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