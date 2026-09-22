The European Commission has proposed a new directive to streamline how professional qualifications obtained outside the EU are recognised across member states. By introducing standardised rules and strict processing deadlines, the legislation aims to slash average waiting times from 14 months down to four months, tackling severe skilled labour shortages and widespread "skills waste" across the bloc.

Cutting recognition wait times from 14 months to 4

Under current rules, non-EU nationals moving to the bloc face a bureaucratic nightmare to get overseas qualifications officially recognised. According to a European Commission assessment, the procedure currently takes an average of 14 months and costs around 1.500 euros per applicant. A Commission survey revealed that 70 percent of non-EU citizens view the length of the process as a major hurdle to working in Europe.

This administrative bottleneck has fuelled widespread "skills waste", leaving highly qualified internationals stuck in jobs below their capability while employers grapple with structural labour shortages. To address this, the proposed directive introduces aligned documentation requirements, strict processing deadlines and guaranteed appeal rights across all member states.

By replacing fragmented national rules with a streamlined framework, the EU executive aims to cut processing times down to four months. "With the new rules, the recognition of qualifications will be simpler and faster, including for skilled workers from outside the EU," said Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner in a press release. "We are removing barriers for those who want to work legally in Europe, and closing loopholes for those who want to exploit them."