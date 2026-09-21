Sales & Operations Manager | English only

Are you an operations professional who can lead a diverse team one moment and get into the details of a production or order issue the next?

We are recruiting a Sales & Operations Manager on behalf of our client, a global manufacturer of specialised industrial materials, supplying sectors such as automotive, electronics, heavy machinery and office automation.

The company is part of a larger international group, but is a small- to mid-sized business in Europe. They have built their position over several decades through their expertise in materials engineering.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

This is a newly created role reporting directly to the Managing Director. You will take day-to-day ownership of a site of around 10 employees , coordinating across Sales, Customer Service, Quality Assurance, Production and Logistics to keep operations running smoothly and customers satisfied. It is a hands-on position with real scope to shape how the site is managed and to grow into a broader leadership role over time.

Qualifications & Skills

Local residency preferred

Professional fluency in English, spoken and written

At least 10 years of sales experience

At least 5 years of supervisory or management experience

Confident working with numbers and financial data

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and the wider Office suite

Experience with ERP systems, ideally including exposure to SAP Business One

Able to produce clear reports for internal management and for customers

Well organised, with good timekeeping and the ability to manage multiple priorities under time pressure

Willing to travel occasionally to visit customers and distributors

Valid driving licence and passport required

Key Responsibilities

Manage and coordinate the daily activities of the Sales, Customer Service, Quality Assurance, Production and Logistics departments

Ensure departmental activities align with company goals and customer requirements

Set priorities, objectives and expectations for teams and individual employees

Monitor performance through KPIs covering quality, delivery, service, productivity, sales and cost

Ensure effective communication and cooperation between departments

Identify operational issues, risks and bottlenecks, and ensure they are resolved in good time

Develop and implement improvements to processes, efficiency, quality and customer satisfaction

Oversee staffing, workload, training and performance management within the assigned departments

Coordinate resources and priorities to meet customer demand and business objectives

Support budgeting, cost control, forecasting and resource planning

Report on performance, key issues and improvement initiatives to the Managing Director

Contribute to short- and long-term business planning alongside management

What's On Offer

Gross annual salary between €65,000 and €70,000, excl. 8% holiday allowance

25 days of holiday, plus public holidays

12-month fixed-term contract, transitioning to a permanent position for the right candidate

Full-time role, 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 08:30 to 17:00 with a 30-minute lunch break

Fully on-site position

Interested? We'd welcome your application.

The post Sales & Operations Manager | English only appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.