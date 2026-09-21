Sales & Operations Manager | English only
About this role
Are you an operations professional who can lead a diverse team one moment and get into the details of a production or order issue the next?
We are recruiting a Sales & Operations Manager on behalf of our client, a global manufacturer of specialised industrial materials, supplying sectors such as automotive, electronics, heavy machinery and office automation.
The company is part of a larger international group, but is a small- to mid-sized business in Europe. They have built their position over several decades through their expertise in materials engineering.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
This is a newly created role reporting directly to the Managing Director. You will take day-to-day ownership of a site of around 10 employees, coordinating across Sales, Customer Service, Quality Assurance, Production and Logistics to keep operations running smoothly and customers satisfied. It is a hands-on position with real scope to shape how the site is managed and to grow into a broader leadership role over time.
Qualifications & Skills
- Local residency preferred
- Professional fluency in English, spoken and written
- At least 10 years of sales experience
- At least 5 years of supervisory or management experience
- Confident working with numbers and financial data
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and the wider Office suite
- Experience with ERP systems, ideally including exposure to SAP Business One
- Able to produce clear reports for internal management and for customers
- Well organised, with good timekeeping and the ability to manage multiple priorities under time pressure
- Willing to travel occasionally to visit customers and distributors
- Valid driving licence and passport required
Key Responsibilities
- Manage and coordinate the daily activities of the Sales, Customer Service, Quality Assurance, Production and Logistics departments
- Ensure departmental activities align with company goals and customer requirements
- Set priorities, objectives and expectations for teams and individual employees
- Monitor performance through KPIs covering quality, delivery, service, productivity, sales and cost
- Ensure effective communication and cooperation between departments
- Identify operational issues, risks and bottlenecks, and ensure they are resolved in good time
- Develop and implement improvements to processes, efficiency, quality and customer satisfaction
- Oversee staffing, workload, training and performance management within the assigned departments
- Coordinate resources and priorities to meet customer demand and business objectives
- Support budgeting, cost control, forecasting and resource planning
- Report on performance, key issues and improvement initiatives to the Managing Director
- Contribute to short- and long-term business planning alongside management
What's On Offer
- Gross annual salary between €65,000 and €70,000, excl. 8% holiday allowance
- 25 days of holiday, plus public holidays
- 12-month fixed-term contract, transitioning to a permanent position for the right candidate
- Full-time role, 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 08:30 to 17:00 with a 30-minute lunch break
- Fully on-site position
Interested? We'd welcome your application.
The post Sales & Operations Manager | English only appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.