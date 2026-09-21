Sales & Operations Manager | English only

Sales & Operations Manager | English only

Posted on September 21, 2026
Adams Multilingual Recruitment
Eindhoven
Posted on September 21, 2026

About this role

Are you an operations professional who can lead a diverse team one moment and get into the details of a production or order issue the next?

We are recruiting a Sales & Operations Manager on behalf of our client, a global manufacturer of specialised industrial materials, supplying sectors such as automotive, electronics, heavy machinery and office automation.

The company is part of a larger international group, but is a small- to mid-sized business in Europe. They have built their position over several decades through their expertise in materials engineering.

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This is a newly created role reporting directly to the Managing Director. You will take day-to-day ownership of a site of around 10 employees, coordinating across Sales, Customer Service, Quality Assurance, Production and Logistics to keep operations running smoothly and customers satisfied. It is a hands-on position with real scope to shape how the site is managed and to grow into a broader leadership role over time.

Qualifications & Skills

 

  • Local residency preferred
  • Professional fluency in English, spoken and written
  • At least 10 years of sales experience
  • At least 5 years of supervisory or management experience
  • Confident working with numbers and financial data
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and the wider Office suite
  • Experience with ERP systems, ideally including exposure to SAP Business One 
  • Able to produce clear reports for internal management and for customers
  • Well organised, with good timekeeping and the ability to manage multiple priorities under time pressure
  • Willing to travel occasionally to visit customers and distributors
  • Valid driving licence and passport required

Key Responsibilities

  • Manage and coordinate the daily activities of the Sales, Customer Service, Quality Assurance, Production and Logistics departments
  • Ensure departmental activities align with company goals and customer requirements
  • Set priorities, objectives and expectations for teams and individual employees
  • Monitor performance through KPIs covering quality, delivery, service, productivity, sales and cost
  • Ensure effective communication and cooperation between departments
  • Identify operational issues, risks and bottlenecks, and ensure they are resolved in good time
  • Develop and implement improvements to processes, efficiency, quality and customer satisfaction
  • Oversee staffing, workload, training and performance management within the assigned departments
  • Coordinate resources and priorities to meet customer demand and business objectives
  • Support budgeting, cost control, forecasting and resource planning
  • Report on performance, key issues and improvement initiatives to the Managing Director
  • Contribute to short- and long-term business planning alongside management

What's On Offer

  • Gross annual salary between €65,000 and €70,000, excl. 8% holiday allowance
  • 25 days of holiday, plus public holidays
  • 12-month fixed-term contract, transitioning to a permanent position for the right candidate
  • Full-time role, 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 08:30 to 17:00 with a 30-minute lunch break
  • Fully on-site position

Interested? We'd welcome your application.

The post Sales & Operations Manager | English only appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

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