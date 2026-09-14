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How PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands

How PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands

Importance of Pr in Business Netherlands
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The Netherlands continues to serve as a primary gateway for European growth, attracting 180 international companies last year alone thanks to its global connections, collaborative ecosystems and skilled workforce. But as many new arrivals discover, being present in the market is only half the battle - being heard requires a dedicated strategy.

In the rush to get operational, communication often lands near the bottom of the to-do list. Yet building a trusted reputation deserves the same attention as finding an office or making first hires. Stampa, an independent PR and communications agency with offices in Amsterdam, London and Brussels, outlines how expanding businesses can build credibility that truly takes root.  

Mind the reputation gap

Many companies assume their reputation travels with them, but in practice, reputation is local. A household name at home may arrive here to find local journalists, customers and future employees meeting it for the first time.

Credibility is built the slow way: relationship by relationship, story by story, through a narrative that answers the questions every local audience is asking. Who are you? Why are you here? Why should we care?

Say less, prove more

The second challenge is tonal. Marketing language may sound impressive in other contexts, but terms like "revolutionary" or "world-leading" fall flat here, in a culture that prizes understatement and substance.

Advisors at Stampa stress that modest claims backed with solid evidence project far more confidence. The companies that let the facts talk earn trust fastest: audiences in the Netherlands reward consistency over noise.

Earned media is exactly that: earned

Dutch newsrooms are small, busy and focused on substance. An editor deciding whether to cover you wants local relevance: jobs created, research happening here, a view on a debate that matters to readers in the Netherlands, and people who speak plainly. Knowing how a news desk thinks turns a pitch into coverage.

Your next hire is already reading about you

In one of Europe's tightest talent markets, communication recruits as much as any job advert. Skilled people research prospective employers the way journalists research companies, and what they find shapes their decision long before the interview.

Strong employer branding builds a diverse, multilingual workforce; strong internal communication keeps it engaged - and retaining your people is worth a fortune.

The gateway works both ways

Many companies choose the Netherlands as a springboard into Europe, so your audience extends well beyond the Dutch border. Reaching neighbouring markets takes people who understand each audience's sensitivities, keeping the story consistent while adapting the delivery.

This is precisely what Stampa provides as an agency with teams across Amsterdam, London and Brussels. Get that right, and a story with credibility in the Dutch market travels well, opening doors across the continent.

Start before you need it

The best time to build media relationships is long before you need them. Companies that invest in their reputation early get the benefit of the doubt when it matters. The same applies to the corporate calendar: an annual report that tells a genuine story becomes a reputation asset.

A steady rhythm of expert commentary, thought leadership, storytelling and community presence builds the familiarity you will one day want to draw on. Start telling your story the day you decide to come to the Netherlands.

How can Stampa help?

Stampa's native English and Dutch advisors work across its three offices to support clients throughout the Benelux and beyond. Its services span PR strategy, corporate storytelling, media relations and media training, alongside internal and change communication, annual reports and creative services.

Whatever stage your European expansion has reached, Stampa provides expert support to make it land. Visit Stampa's website to start the conversation.

Build your profile with Stampa

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