Taxi Driver - English

Taxi Driver - English

Posted on August 29, 2026
Amsterdam
40
Posted on August 29, 2026

About this role

Our client is a fast-growing international mobility company expanding its operations in the Netherlands. They provide professional passenger transport using modern technology, with a strong focus on customer service, reliability and more sustainable travel.

They are now looking for professional Taxi Drivers to join their growing operation in the Amsterdam area. This is an exciting opportunity for experienced drivers who enjoy working with people, value flexibility and customer service, and would like to join an international company at an early stage of its growth in the Netherlands.

Both employment contract and self-employed (ZZP) opportunities are available.

Job Profile for Taxi Driver
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Transport passengers safely and professionally
  • Accept and complete assigned journeys through the company’s digital platform
  • Ensure the vehicle is kept in good condition
  • Provide passengers with a professional and positive experience
  • Work in accordance with Dutch taxi regulations and the company’s operational requirements

Candidate Profile for Taxi Driver

  • Must hold a valid Dutch taxi driver card (chauffeurskaart)
  • Must hold a valid driving license
  • Meet the applicable conditions for the selected employment or partnership model
    Approximately 3 months or more of relevant taxi-driving experience
  • Must be able to communicate effectively in English
  • Dutch language skills are considered an advantage
  • Must be willing to work in the Amsterdam area
  • Professional and customer-focused approach
  • Comfortable working with smartphones and digital applications
  • Committed to providing safe and dependable passenger transport

What Our Client Offers

Choose the working model that suits you – 0-hour employment contract OR a ZZP/Freelancing. 

Employment Contract – 0 hour contract

An employment option for drivers who prefer the structure and support of working directly for the company.

  • €17 gross/hour + 8% holiday allowance
  • Up to €600 joining bonus
  • Additional kilometre-based bonuses
  • Vehicle provided by the company 
  • Stable and predictable earnings
  • Employee benefits and operational support
  • Professional onboarding and training

Self-Employed / ZZP Driver Partner

An independent working model for drivers looking for greater flexibility and earning potential.

  • 75% revenue of each trip share during off-peak hours 
  • 85% revenue share of each trip during off-peak hours 
  • Additional bonuses through mileage, brand visibility and joining incentives
  • No fixed working schedule
  • No minimum number of working hours
  • No exclusivity requirement
  • Freedom to also work through other platforms
  • Access to a new electric vehicle through a clear rental arrangement
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Global D&T Category Manager - Freelance
Vacancy | Supply Chain Support Specialist | English | Amsterdam
Order Management Lead | Dutch | Amsterdam Area
FVL Claims Specialist | German
Warehouse worker 2 shift
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position