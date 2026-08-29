Taxi Driver - English
About this role
Our client is a fast-growing international mobility company expanding its operations in the Netherlands. They provide professional passenger transport using modern technology, with a strong focus on customer service, reliability and more sustainable travel.
They are now looking for professional Taxi Drivers to join their growing operation in the Amsterdam area. This is an exciting opportunity for experienced drivers who enjoy working with people, value flexibility and customer service, and would like to join an international company at an early stage of its growth in the Netherlands.
Both employment contract and self-employed (ZZP) opportunities are available.
Job Profile for Taxi Driver
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Transport passengers safely and professionally
- Accept and complete assigned journeys through the company’s digital platform
- Ensure the vehicle is kept in good condition
- Provide passengers with a professional and positive experience
- Work in accordance with Dutch taxi regulations and the company’s operational requirements
Candidate Profile for Taxi Driver
- Must hold a valid Dutch taxi driver card (chauffeurskaart)
- Must hold a valid driving license
- Meet the applicable conditions for the selected employment or partnership model
Approximately 3 months or more of relevant taxi-driving experience
- Must be able to communicate effectively in English
- Dutch language skills are considered an advantage
- Must be willing to work in the Amsterdam area
- Professional and customer-focused approach
- Comfortable working with smartphones and digital applications
- Committed to providing safe and dependable passenger transport
What Our Client Offers
Choose the working model that suits you – 0-hour employment contract OR a ZZP/Freelancing.
Employment Contract – 0 hour contract
An employment option for drivers who prefer the structure and support of working directly for the company.
- €17 gross/hour + 8% holiday allowance
- Up to €600 joining bonus
- Additional kilometre-based bonuses
- Vehicle provided by the company
- Stable and predictable earnings
- Employee benefits and operational support
- Professional onboarding and training
Self-Employed / ZZP Driver Partner
An independent working model for drivers looking for greater flexibility and earning potential.
- 75% revenue of each trip share during off-peak hours
- 85% revenue share of each trip during off-peak hours
- Additional bonuses through mileage, brand visibility and joining incentives
- No fixed working schedule
- No minimum number of working hours
- No exclusivity requirement
- Freedom to also work through other platforms
- Access to a new electric vehicle through a clear rental arrangement