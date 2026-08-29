Taxi Driver - English

Our client is a fast-growing international mobility company expanding its operations in the Netherlands. They provide professional passenger transport using modern technology, with a strong focus on customer service, reliability and more sustainable travel.

They are now looking for professional Taxi Drivers to join their growing operation in the Amsterdam area. This is an exciting opportunity for experienced drivers who enjoy working with people, value flexibility and customer service, and would like to join an international company at an early stage of its growth in the Netherlands.

Both employment contract and self-employed (ZZP) opportunities are available.

Job Profile for Taxi Driver

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Transport passengers safely and professionally

Accept and complete assigned journeys through the company’s digital platform

Ensure the vehicle is kept in good condition

Provide passengers with a professional and positive experience

Work in accordance with Dutch taxi regulations and the company’s operational requirements

Candidate Profile for Taxi Driver

Must hold a valid Dutch taxi driver card (chauffeurskaart)

Must hold a valid driving license

Meet the applicable conditions for the selected employment or partnership model

Approximately 3 months or more of relevant taxi-driving experience

Approximately 3 months or more of relevant taxi-driving experience Must be able to communicate effectively in English

Dutch language skills are considered an advantage

Must be willing to work in the Amsterdam area

Professional and customer-focused approach

Comfortable working with smartphones and digital applications

Committed to providing safe and dependable passenger transport

What Our Client Offers

Choose the working model that suits you – 0-hour employment contract OR a ZZP/Freelancing.

Employment Contract – 0 hour contract

An employment option for drivers who prefer the structure and support of working directly for the company.

€17 gross/hour + 8% holiday allowance

Up to €600 joining bonus

Additional kilometre-based bonuses

Vehicle provided by the company

Stable and predictable earnings

Employee benefits and operational support

Professional onboarding and training

Self-Employed / ZZP Driver Partner

An independent working model for drivers looking for greater flexibility and earning potential.