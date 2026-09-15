Order Management Lead | Dutch | Amsterdam Area
Posted on September 15, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on September 15, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international company that has been a leading player in smart energy and efficiency solutions for the paper, packaging, plastics and food industries for over 20 years.
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys keeping operations running smoothly and has an eye for where they could run better. As Lead Order Management, you will take ownership of the order process from entry through to delivery.
Order coordination & administration
- Process and manage customer orders in the ERP system
- Prioritise orders to support on-time delivery and handle returns (RMAs)
Logistics & transport
- Arrange carriers and keep in contact on schedules, lead times and conditions
- Prepare transport, export and Chamber of Commerce documentation
Continuous improvement - order entry
- Own the PDCA cycle for order entry, using root-cause analysis to cut errors and lift first-time-right performance
- Develop and maintain SOPs and work instructions
Case, deviation & complaint coordination
- Log, classify and drive cases through to resolution
- Keep sales offices, agents and internal teams updated and prevent issues recurring
Data, governance & organisational embedding
- Track performance through clear metrics and dashboards
- Run review meetings and turn recurring findings into lasting improvements
Financial administration
- Handle invoicing, credit processing and intercompany pricing
- Check carrier invoices and manage purchasing under framework agreements
Accountabilities
- Accurate, on-time order processing and delivery, with fewer errors and recurring deviations across the chain
- A reliable CI and PDCA system, current SOPs, strong customer satisfaction and compliance with ISO, PED and SOX
- Minimum hbo level of thinking and working, or equivalent relevant experience
- Good command of Dutch and English
- Demonstrable experience with continuous improvement, PDCA, root-cause analysis and process standardisation
- Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn operational data into priorities and results
- Structured and persistent, able to coordinate across functions without direct authority
- Solution-oriented and service-minded, with a focus on customer and manufacturing impact
- Technical and/or logistics affinity, with experience in CRM and ERP systems preferred
- Willingness to travel internationally
- 27 vacation days + 6.5 additional leave (ADV) days.
- A dynamic, international working environment with strong growth potential.
- Plenty of freedom, autonomy, and room to implement your ideas directly.
- Career advancement opportunities within a rapidly growing organization.
- A close-knit, energetic team where collaboration is key.
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