Order Management Lead | Dutch | Amsterdam Area

Our client is an international company that has been a leading player in smart energy and efficiency solutions for the paper, packaging, plastics and food industries for over 20 years.

This role is ideal for someone who enjoys keeping operations running smoothly and has an eye for where they could run better. As Lead Order Management, you will take ownership of the order process from entry through to delivery.



Order coordination & administration



Process and manage customer orders in the ERP system



Prioritise orders to support on-time delivery and handle returns (RMAs)







Logistics & transport



Arrange carriers and keep in contact on schedules, lead times and conditions



Prepare transport, export and Chamber of Commerce documentation







Continuous improvement - order entry



Own the PDCA cycle for order entry, using root-cause analysis to cut errors and lift first-time-right performance



Develop and maintain SOPs and work instructions







Case, deviation & complaint coordination



Log, classify and drive cases through to resolution



Keep sales offices, agents and internal teams updated and prevent issues recurring





Data, governance & organisational embedding



Track performance through clear metrics and dashboards



Run review meetings and turn recurring findings into lasting improvements







Financial administration



Handle invoicing, credit processing and intercompany pricing



Check carrier invoices and manage purchasing under framework agreements







Accountabilities



Accurate, on-time order processing and delivery, with fewer errors and recurring deviations across the chain



A reliable CI and PDCA system, current SOPs, strong customer satisfaction and compliance with ISO, PED and SOX





Minimum hbo level of thinking and working, or equivalent relevant experience



Good command of Dutch and English



Demonstrable experience with continuous improvement, PDCA, root-cause analysis and process standardisation



Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn operational data into priorities and results



Structured and persistent, able to coordinate across functions without direct authority



Solution-oriented and service-minded, with a focus on customer and manufacturing impact



Technical and/or logistics affinity, with experience in CRM and ERP systems preferred



Willingness to travel internationally

