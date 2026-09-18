Dutch unemployment holds steady, but welfare claims continue to rise

The unemployment rate in the Netherlands held steady at 4,0 percent in August 2026, according to new figures by the national statistics agency (CBS). However, beneath the stable headline figure lies a gradual, multi-year rise in both overall joblessness and long-term welfare dependency.

Unemployment holds flat while job growth stalls in the Netherlands

According to the latest figures by CBS, 408.000 people were registered as unemployed in August 2026, keeping the overall unemployment rate at 4,0 percent, the same level as July, after rising from 3,8 percent in June.

Over the past three months, the number of unemployed individuals grew by an average of 3.000 per month, while paid employment edged down by 1.000 per month to hover around 9,8 million.

Short-term benefit claims also experienced a minor uptick. Employee insurance agency UWV registered 194.800 active unemployment benefits (WW-uitkeringen) at the end of August, marking a 1,4 percent increase compared to July.