Customer Support Specialist
Posted on September 17, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on September 17, 2026
About this role
- Assist customers from various international markets through phone, email, live chat, and messaging platforms.
- Offer tailored recommendations and support to help customers make informed purchasing decisions.
- Handle inquiries related to orders, shipments, exchanges, and returns with accuracy and attention to detail.
- Maintain clear records of customer interactions using CRM systems and internal platforms.
- Deliver a professional, positive, and customer-centric service experience at every interaction.
Requirements
- Experience in a customer-facing or support role, ideally within a fast-paced, international, or digital environment.
- A self-starter who thrives when given ownership and can work independently while knowing when to collaborate.
- Highly driven and ambitious, with a genuine desire to learn, develop, and take on new challenges.
- Strong sense of accountability; you take responsibility for your work, follow through on commitments, and actively seek solutions.
- Comfortable making decisions, prioritizing tasks, and managing your workload effectively in a dynamic environment.
- Tech-savvy and confident using digital tools, with the ability to quickly learn new systems and processes.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a customer-focused and adaptable approach.
- Open to feedback and continuously looking for ways to improve both personally and professionally.
- Fluent in English; additional language skills such as Dutch or French are a plus.
- Available to work on-site five days per week at the company's office location in Amsterdam.
- Flexible to support evening (twice a week) and weekend (once per month) shifts remotely when required.
Salary
€3250-€3250 per month
The company
Our client is a rapidly growing international and premium retail brand with a strong presence across multiple global markets. The organization is recognized for delivering high-quality products, exceptional customer experiences, and innovative business practices.
Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, the company combines global scale with a hands-on, collaborative culture. Employees are empowered to challenge the status quo, take ownership of their work, and contribute directly to the company's continued growth and success.
Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, the company combines global scale with a hands-on, collaborative culture. Employees are empowered to challenge the status quo, take ownership of their work, and contribute directly to the company's continued growth and success.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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