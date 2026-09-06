Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | Norwegian or Danish | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Our Client is a well known company who's looking for an experience Customer Support representative that is fluent in one Danish or Norwegian. You will be is the first point of contact with the customers within the organization.
What do we offer you
It is a fulltime job of 38 hours per week. Salary around 30K per year.
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Job Requirements
In this role your are responsible for providing a complete service to the customers and includes policy administrating and basic claims assessing in line with the company’s standards.
- Maintains contact with customers and intermediaries in relation to questions about contract, premium or policies. Carries out surveys in relation to customer satisfaction. Answers telephone calls -1st line- providing services to customers.
- Archives documents. Processes policies, requests and cancellations. Processes and controls commission statements. Processes data in intermediary administration. Maintain and display a thorough understanding of products, services and procedures.
- Processes all administration regarding claim handling. Communicate information in a responsible, effective and timely manner (both verbal and written).
- Contribute to the development of strong customer and client relationships, by understanding individual customer circumstances and requirements and delivering appropriate solutions.
- English language - level A2 - verbal and in writing
- Danish or Norwegian language – level C1 – verbal and in writing
- Experience in customer service
- Active listening skills.
- Good administration skills
- Ability to learn quickly and take on responsibility
- Ability to communicate effectively and professionally, strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to multi-task, assess priorities and competently handle a variety of activities with a high-degree of accuracy in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
- Intermediate level Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel.
- Be able to work under pressure
About the company
Our client is an international insurance company in Amsterdam.